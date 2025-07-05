Tacha and Solomon Buchi have engaged in an online spat over a video made by the life coach about the reality star

Tacha had just arrived in Nigeria, and a crowd gathered to see her while she was driving a luxury car

Buchi posted a video reacting to the scene, but his comments didn’t sit well with Tacha, fans quickly reacted after seeing the posts from both sides

Reality show star Anita Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, and life coach Solomon Buchi have engaged in an online feud over a video featuring the reality star.

The drama began when Tacha, who recently joined the league of football owners, returned to Nigeria after a long stay abroad.

A video surfaced showing her arriving in a red luxury car, with a crowd gathered to greet her.

Buchi reacted to the video by calling the people who came to see Tacha "jobless" and claiming that it would be better for him to be housed by his wife than to be labeled as a girl who gains attention by having a man's tattoo on her chest.

He further mocked Tacha, stating that no one worshipped her mediocrity abroad and bragged about his wife, claiming that Tacha would be intimidated if she saw her.

The life coach who was dragged by Daddy Freeze a few months ago also mentioned that his wife is an actuarial scientist.

Tacha responds to Buchi’s outburst

In response to Solomon Buchi’s outburst, Tacha fired back, accusing him of calling Nigerians jobless while he himself was holding a ring light to talk about her.

She also pointed out that he had been jobless in the UK. Tacha told Buchi to be thankful to his wife for housing him and called him a "worthless husband with a ring light."

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comment below:

@poshest_hope reacted:

"I miss those days when Solomon used to be a motivational speaker and was well respected. These days, he just jumps on any conversation with the intent to trend. Dahhhh."

@adeakin19 stated:

"The audacity of an house husband demanding that women give up their career to take care of children."

@princess_owaji wrote:

"Oha for oha she never misses."

@ebbyzfitness said:

"How can someone’s husband be dragging a woman online like a market man? Abi na market woman?. This is embarrassing!!! Na wah ooo."

@nne_omafavour commented:

“If you see my wife you’ll pee” bro what about you? Try nah try sir, let’s see you and pee too."

@realestmimi_willy shared:

"I like how she went straight to him without cu$$in out the wife. Solo really need to mind his business fr."

@omadefabulous1 wrote:

"Solomon should have minded his business .Those who live in glass house don't throw stones. He talks too much and that's not manly .Sometimes, sit out some things as a man and leave petty talks for women."

@osundade_ stated:

"She washed him and spread him outside to dry, wic_ked girl."

BBN's Tacha questions her colleague's wealth

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the former BBNaija housemate had shared her thoughts about her colleagues' sources of wealth.

While anchoring a show on Cool FM with BBNaija Phyna, she asked what most ladies do to pay for the private jets they fly.

