Cardi B was one of the people who turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week with what she wore for the event

She was seen in a chest revealing dramatic dress, and she used an animal as her accessory to create more drama

Fans were not impressed by her dressing, they shared their take about her choice of dress and her accessory

American actress and rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, professionally known as Cardi B, has come under fire from her fans following her appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The music star, who has been embroiled in a public feud with her ex-lover Offset, was seen on the red carpet sporting a dramatic black dress paired with a white cape.

The outfit, which many found provocative, featured an eye-catching chest design that sparked much speculation.

What caught even more attention, however, was the live crow Cardi B held as an accessory.

The bird, clearly uncomfortable, had a rope tied to one of its legs as it struggled to escape, all while Cardi attempted to create a striking impression.

Fans react to Cardi B’s controversial look

Fans of the rapper, who were previously trolled for her music, shared strong opinions on social media after seeing her red carpet look.

Many condemned her actions as animal abuse, with some criticizing her fashion choice as unclassy. They also pointed out that what she did was potentially illegal and should not be encouraged.

On the other hand, a few fans defended Cardi, praising her boldness for using a live bird instead of a dead one, unlike some of her colleagues who have used animal carcasses in similar fashion stunts.

Netizens share their take about Cardi B

Reactions have trailed the video of the music star with the way she appeared on the red at the Paris Fashion Week. Many were not pleased with her decision to use a live animal. They made their grievance known in the comment section of the post as seen below:

@menina_bella wrote:

"Poor bird, there was no need to stress an animal ."

@remi.n.carli said:

"Sorry, animals are not props. Do better please. She has no class."

@jekedikstar commented:

"This is so so wrong! Animals are not accessories, I hope people can stop using them."

@miscelles898 commented:

"At least Cardi's having a live animal with her unlike others who happily wear dead ones."

@rosy_astroha said:

"That should be illegal, what have you, it's a real animal, not a fashion accessory."

Cardi B releases new music, teases fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardi B released a new song titled 'Up', to the excitement and joy of her fans.

Not only did the rapper release a new song, but she also dropped the official music video. She told her fans that she had been preparing to drop the new song for months.

Fans were excited about the development. They share their take about her decision and praised her for the snippet she dropped.

