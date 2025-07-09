Nigerian music star Davido has decided to occupy the trends table for the day as he continues to give netizens reasons to talk

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Timeless crooner and a couple of trolls have been in a series of back-and-forth online

While at that, the father of twins took a hot swipe at his junior colleague Portable, who hasn’t been on good terms with him since 2024

Afrobeats star David Adeleke aka Davido is having a field day on the internet following the series of episodes he has had recently

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian music star, who was recently dragged over his 'Happy Metal' tweet, is getting blasted again on social media.

Davido throws jab at Portable's Odogwu Bar as fans react online. Credit: @davido, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

This time, however, he was not having it. The father of twins went off on a Twitter troll who called out his family for clamouring over the same private jet.

Shortly after the online banter, where the singer slammed the troll and gave him an ultimatum of one hour to present proof of a vehicle owned by his father, he came for his colleague, Portable.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the 5IVE hitmaker and the Zazu crooner have been at loggerheads since their debut meeting in America in 2024.

Social media users were caught off guard by the unexpected outburst, as Davido took a swipe at Portable’s popular lounge in Ogun state, Odogwu Bar.

The Afrobeats star taunting his junior colleague wrote:

“All these Odogwu Bar settings,” and rounded it up with a laugh emoji.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as Davido mocks Portable's bar

Fans expressed concerns over Davido, knowing how uncultured Portable can be during his online brawls.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@timiPR said:

E pain me say portable no dey Twitter 🤣."

@Favelaman_010 said:

Vawulence go choke before today end😆😆

@pbtips_ said:

Portable don dey record wahala video like this."

@softdmw said:

Ah. You don find portable trouble idolo 😂😂😂 he go set camera soon."

@iamgomez__ said:

portable don set ring light like this. you dey shade hin bar 😭😂."

johnnygramm1 said:

"This week go long 😂…

nextof_kin_ said:

"On my bed relaxing with my popcorn waiting for portables attack 💔😂👏."

iam_djsunka said:

"Today go too@long!!! Make i charge my phone."

daveplayblogger said:

"If portable catch you, Na this kind food portable like o."

konadu9165 said:

"Na Davido mentioned anyone name and who is Portable Davido can’t clap back Davido respect himself not to mellow with Portable."

vickyblaq86 said:

"portable don set ring light like this. you dey shade hin bar 😭😂."

@AdeBembe said:

"Omo portable currently setting ring light he don ask one of him boy to buy fuel pour inside gen today go long 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Portable calls out Davido

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Portable got netizens talking as he continued dragging his senior colleague, Davido.

Recall that the two musicians recently had a flamboyant moment in Atlanta, US, courtesy of the Timeless hitmaker.

Zazu, in a video, broke down the events of their hangout as he stated things the former DMW boss allegedly did against him while in America.

