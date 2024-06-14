Davido vs Portable: Zazu Opens Up on Reasons for Bashing Senior Colleague, “Abeg Rest Small Naa”
- Nigerian controversial artist Portable appears to have more going on between him and his senior colleague Davido
- The Brotherhood crooner, who has been in the headlines recently for lambasting the Afrobeats star, addressed his fans and followers on the matter
- Zazu, still having a good in America, captured himself in beautiful scenery as he revealed why he attacked the Afrobeats star
Nigerian controversial artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, appeared to be in a calmer state following the series of outbursts he directed at Afrobeats star Davido.
In a previous report, Portable claimed that Davido tried to destroy him and failed after their memorable time in the US. This was after the Timeless hitmaker unfollowed him on Instagram.
He bragged about being more successful than Davido in a series of continuous rants. The Zazu star called OBO a failure and noted that he makes headlines and trends more than the Unavailable crooner.
"No be pride": Portable reveals reason for fighting Davido
The following morning, after the heated online episode, Portable was seen in the comfort of a front yard. The Street pop act, who is currently in America, had a better appearance.
He composed a new song, the spot, to convey his mental state and noted that he didn't have pride but wouldn't waste his time regarding those who didn't regard him.
Sharing the video on his page, he wrote:
"No be pride I no fit regard who no regard me Go easy Omo Lope Alhamdulilahi."
Watch the video below:
Portable stirs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
hypemachine1_:
"Portable Abeg Rest Small button >>>>>>>>>"
hypemachine1_:
"Portable you self rest naaah."
king__raz:
"How I wish portable is close to Mohbad by now we go don know wetin sup."
Davdo vs Portable: Zazu spills reasons Afrobeats star unfollowed him online, "He tried to destroy me"
otunbablog:
"Him no dey waste time Songs PLENTY."
niffy_gold_money:
"Na you dey make us know when uk people dey wake up."
godhasblessedme_:
"Olamide, Asake, fire boy all of them dey empire, make you Dey use your brain."
i_like_the_newforce:
"Ah bro, do your thing, don’t allow anyone to lower you cos of they wan help you. You’re bigger and greater in your own place. Na God Dey lift people up."
SaidaBoj blasts Portable
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that SaidaBoj slammed Portable after he dropped a diss track in her name.
In a viral video, the controversial influencer said Portable would have remained unknown without Olamide's influence.
She accused the singer of using and dumping his loyalists, calling him an ungrateful person.
