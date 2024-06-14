Nigerian controversial artis t Portable appears to have more going on between him and his senior colleague Davido

The Brotherhood crooner, who has been in the headlines recently for lambasting the Afrobeats star, addressed his fans and followers on the matter

Zazu, still having a good in America, captured himself in beautiful scenery as he revealed why he attacked the Afrobeats star

Nigerian controversial artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, appeared to be in a calmer state following the series of outbursts he directed at Afrobeats star Davido.

In a previous report, Portable claimed that Davido tried to destroy him and failed after their memorable time in the US. This was after the Timeless hitmaker unfollowed him on Instagram.

Portable elaborated more about his fight with Davido. Credit: @portablebaby, @davido

Source: Instagram

He bragged about being more successful than Davido in a series of continuous rants. The Zazu star called OBO a failure and noted that he makes headlines and trends more than the Unavailable crooner.

"No be pride": Portable reveals reason for fighting Davido

The following morning, after the heated online episode, Portable was seen in the comfort of a front yard. The Street pop act, who is currently in America, had a better appearance.

He composed a new song, the spot, to convey his mental state and noted that he didn't have pride but wouldn't waste his time regarding those who didn't regard him.

Sharing the video on his page, he wrote:

"No be pride I no fit regard who no regard me Go easy Omo Lope Alhamdulilahi."

Watch the video below:

Portable stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hypemachine1_:

"Portable Abeg Rest Small button >>>>>>>>>"

hypemachine1_:

"Portable you self rest naaah."

king__raz:

"How I wish portable is close to Mohbad by now we go don know wetin sup."

otunbablog:

"Him no dey waste time Songs PLENTY."

niffy_gold_money:

"Na you dey make us know when uk people dey wake up."

godhasblessedme_:

"Olamide, Asake, fire boy all of them dey empire, make you Dey use your brain."

i_like_the_newforce:

"Ah bro, do your thing, don’t allow anyone to lower you cos of they wan help you. You’re bigger and greater in your own place. Na God Dey lift people up."

