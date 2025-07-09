"Nigerian music star Davido has been finding himself in one too many online exchanges on social media

The singer recently clapped back at another critic who went online to trash his family for boasting about owning a private jet

Davido responded by giving the troll an ultimatum, telling him to provide certain documents owned by his father

Davido, a Nigerian music star, who was recently dragged over his 'Happy Metal' tweet, is getting blasted again online.

This time, however, he was not having it. The father of twins went off on a Twitter troll who called out his family for clamouring over the same private jet.

Davido 'sends fan home' after he dragged his family.

Source: Instagram

The man had said:

"Private jet wey na 7 family own am😂🤣🤣🤣."

See the tweet below:

Davido, who spotted his tweet, slammed the troll and gave him an ultimatum of one hour to present apparels to a vehicle owned by his father.

"I GIVE YOU 1 hr … show me ur papa car …1..2..3 go ! One hour and u go show proof .. paper work … ur mouth go finish today !! U are the most useless child any parent can have … if u no show that car in one hour u be b*stard."

See the tweet below:

This tweet triggered reactions from other twitter users and Davido's fans.

Recall, Davido made headlines following his squabble with a barber on social media. They said barber had referred to Davido as "003" instead of "001" in a social media comment and this did not sit well with the singer, who lashed out at him.

OBO's fans came out to complain about the constant fights the Afrobeats singer gets in, adding that they were exhausted.

Davido's heated exchage with fan trends

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@Cleverlydey4u said:

"OBO why you dey reply all these people na, you’re too big to be doing this."

@Dhavidote said:

"Of all people to engage you choose this low life? Even we wey be your fans no dey engage am cause na attention him dey always find."

@_egungunn said:

"You want to brokeshame Davido that has been flying PJ since the beginning of his career? Some of you are funny. Lol."

@udyszn said:

"Yarlo no guide but he go still cook you regardless. Them no dey father agenda."

@Hybrid_Ola said:

"E pain me as Davido reply that oloshi. He fit go frame am."

Davido trends as he slams troll who insulted his family over their PJ.

Source: Instagram

@bidsman said:

"Person wey no know how much be fuel, electric car sef ba for socialmedia he dey see am 😂."

@engrpopey said:

"OBO leave him, abeg you don enter Portugal, we dey wait for 5ive."

@highchart said:

"He doesn’t have any car!! He’s one lowlife looking for your attention, now you’ve given him."

@SpecialLFC said:

"All these abuse because he stated the truth? Davido you can do better."

@tsetseSBM said:

"This is so childish. Honestly Davido I never expected this from you. This is unnecessary aggression. Resorting to insults about someone’s parents and calling them a b*stard over material possessions is petty and shows a lack of emotional maturity. If you’re truly secure in your own success, you wouldn’t need to threaten people with countdowns to prove a point."

Davido lambastes man who dragged him over 7/7 tweet

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian Afrobeats star David 'Davido' Adeleke has ignited a round of reactions following his recent tweet.

The singer, who faced backlash over his tweet about 7/7, a day that symbolizes a celebration in his name, has now replied.

However, the singer's response has sparked another round of conversations from his rival's camp, Wizkid FC.

Source: Legit.ng