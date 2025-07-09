Chimamanda Adichie and Nkem Owoh recently graced the 2025 Things Fall Apart Festival with their prestigious presence

A heartwarming video from the event captures the moment the two highly-rated figures in Nigerian literature warmly greeted each other

The duo, overwhelmed by each other's presence, didn't hold back words as they showered encomiums on each other

Widely celebrated novelist Chimamanda Adichie and legendary Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, better known as Osuofia, were present at the just-concluded Things Fall Apart Festival 2025.

The festival was held in the southeastern state of , Nigeria, from June 29 to July 5, 2025, and it aimed to celebrate Chinua Achebe's iconic novel, Things Fall Apart.

Chimamanda Adichie and Nkem Owoh meet at Things Fall Apart Festival 2025. Credit: @themediaguyng

Source: Instagram

Undoubtedly, the presence of Chimamanda Adichie and Nkem Owoh added colour to the event.

A video making the rounds online captures the moment Chimamanda, who was addressing the audience on stage, sighted Osuofia and visibly couldn't contain her excitement.

The award-winning author went on to invite Osuofia onto the stage, adding that she is a big fan. She also described him as an icon.

The duo shared a warm hug before Chimamanda passed the microphone to Osuofia, who took time to eulogise her for her works and demeanour.

Chimamanda Adichie calls herself Nkem Owoh's biggest fan as they eulogise each other at the Things Fall Apart Festival 2025. Credit: @themediaguyng

Source: Instagram

Osuofia noted that he had always wanted to shake her hand, and when he heard her speak from the podium, he simply wanted to give her a hug, which he eventually did when he ascended the stage.

Their cordial exchange on stage was met with resounding applause from the audience, filled with admiration.

Refer to the video below:

Also, check out more photos of the iconic duo at the event below:

Reactions trail Chimamanda and Osuofia's meeting

As the video and photos of Chimamanda and Nkem Owoh at the event went viral online, many netizens took to the comment section to gush over the legendary figures.

Legit.ng spotted a few remarks worth noting:

myebi08 wrote:

Osuofia speaks so well sha.. comedy won’t let us notice it 😂

satinworldng affirmed:

This made me smile so much I forgot I was driving 😂

uzoanneofficial noted:

Have you noticed that a lot of Nigerian comedians have a very good command of the English Language? They are very articulate and eloquent.

evaxalordiah said:

I’m crying in Ancestral Remembrance 😩😩😩 We are such a rich collection of people together. Felt all that Love!! ❤️

byang_xclusive commented

Veteran ➕ Icon 🟰 Legends ❤️❤️

busayoofficial wrote:

I am as smiling like a teenager girl been toasted by IJGB

osasjudithedosa stated:

Authenticity=No pretence. Do you. I love how they both affirmed each other.

everybodyissingleinlagos wrote:

Authenticity is so powerful. It creates space for others to show up as they are too. This is so nice👏

Radiogad fires heinous allegations against Osuofia

Legit.ng reported that OAP Radiogad hurled some messy allegations against Osuofia as the movie star celebrated his 70th birthday.

He accused him of sleeping with and taking advantage of girls aspiring to be big in the Nigerian movie industry.

Radiogad further claimed that he had abandoned his wife and children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng