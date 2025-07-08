A Nigerian man has finally reunited with his beloved mother after spending 26 years at Kiri Kiri Maximum security

It was gathered that Ogbonna Igbojionu was arrested and imprisoned for a generator-related case for which he was wrongly accused

Emotional photos showed the moment he saw his mother again after many years of suffering for a crime he reportedly didn't commit

An emotional reunion happened between a Nigerian man, Ogbonna Igbojionu, and his mother after a 26-year separation.

Ogbonna's prolonged incarceration at Kiri Kiri Maximum Security Prison was caused by a wrongful conviction in a generator-related case.

Man meets his mother again after spending 26 years in prison over generator case. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Man reunites with mum after 26 years

The reunion was captured in photos shared on Instagram by a user identified as @ijeomadaisy.

The images showed the mother-son duo with striking resemblance as they posed beside each other in a room.

Igbojionu, a native of Abia State, was one of three inmates released from Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison in Lagos after serving 26 years on death row.

His ordeal unfortunately began in 1999 when he purchased a generator from someone known as Segun Ajibade.

Two weeks later, police unexpectedly raided his home, alleging that the generator he owned was stolen.

Nigerian man reunites with mum after wrongfully spending 26 years in prison. Photo credit: Caspar Benson/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Igbojionu claimed he was subjected to severe beatings and coerced into signing a statement without being allowed to read it.

Despite maintaining his innocence, he was convicted and sentenced to death by 2003.

The turning point came when Governor Alex Otti was contacted regarding Igbojionu's case, following the discovery of his Abia State origin.

The governor quickly directed the state's Attorney General to investigate the matter.

After verifying the details, Otti initiated the necessary legal and administrative processes, collaborating with the governments of Lagos and Ogun States to secure the inmates' release.

Igbojionu's reunion with his mother marked the end of a long and heartbreaking chapter in his life.

Reactions trail man's reunion with mother

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the emotional post.

Adaku1_ said:

"GOD please, vindicate every innocent person going through a hard time for something they know nothing about."

Trendz_and_labels commented:

"Hmmmm God pls save us from this kind of calamity and all calamities."

Gracybarile said:

"His mum. The thoughts that run thru her mind at night these 26 years."

Cutececelee said:

"26 good years? For generator. How much was the gen abeg?"

Tessyolotta said:

"May Nigeria never happen to you."

Good.nne reacted:

"Chai, thank God for his life. God please do it for other innocent people in jail."

Glitz_farms reacted:

"God. I know he will be compensated because our governor no be Cho Cho Cho."

Paschaleze said:

"Seaking303 you have done an incredible thing."

That_turban_girl said:

"This is so sad!!!! Sadder that a lot of people are going through this!!!"

Aeclothing_104_nigeria reacted:

"26 yrs I know God can change is story."

Emeraldclaire_couture reacted:

"So many innocent people at the prison reasons I pray for them everyday cause when we visited Suleja prison as a Vincentian, my heart broke into pieces because freedom is everything and we were able to bail some people that we could afford and shared food and other items to inmates. Please, If you can’t visit prison, go to any Catholic Church and ask of St Vincent De Paul society and support them cause they do a lot with the help of the lawyers we have. So many innocent people in the prison dem never even judge their case and some their bail is as low as 3k sef."

A.d.a_nna reacted:

"I’m so glad his mum was alive to witness this day. God may we not be at the wrong place at the wrong time and May Nigeria not happen to us."

Veee reacted:

"And in this 26 years the person who got him arrested was having a good sleep?"

Chindahchi_ added:

"May God Restored the wasted years!"

See the post below:

Innocent man regains freedom after 23 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Curtis Flowers spent 23 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Circuit Judge, George Mitchell, ordered the state of Mississippi to pay Flowers $500,000 (N205,780,000) in compensation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng