Radiogad Accuses Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia’ of Affairs With Aspiring Actresses, Abandoning Wife, Kids
- Radiogad has called out veteran actor Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia as he made bold allegations against the veteran actor
- The media personality accused Owoh of leading an immoral lifestyle, alleging the actor of abandoned his wife and kids
- Radiogad spoke about Nkem Owoh's alleged affairs with upcoming actresses, spurring reactions online
Controversial media personality Destiny Ezeyim better known as Radiogad has left people talking following his series of allegations against veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia, on his 70th birthday.
While the likes of Patience Ozokwo joined Nigerians to celebrate Owoh, Radiogad in a video he shared on his social media timeline accused the actor of leading an immoral lifestyle.
Radiogad accused Owoh of engaging in affairs with much younger women including up-and-coming actresses hoping to make it to the spotlight in the movie industry.
The media personality, who advised the actor to turn a new leaf before it’s too late, also called him out for allegedly abandoning his wife and children.
"Osuofia aband0n£d his wife and children, he is busy knackin small small girls wey wan blow for movie industry , osuofia please you need to change you are now a 70 years old man My Evidence is on google," Radiogad wrote in a caption.
Watch video as Radiogad calls out actor Nkem Owoh Osuofia below:
Netizens react to Radiogad's comment about Osuofia
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:
3tsautosandlog said:
"This boy need to be careful.. I have not seen usofia being dragged before."
i_am_gerald_1 reacted:
"I tell una say this boy don kpuf . This is someone a woman is feeding in UK is here talking Cho Cho . Are you the one to tell Nkem owoh how to leave his life."
engrkingsolar said:
"Petition will be at police headquarters abuja waiting until the day U go enter 9jaif you too delay na Interpol u Wan stress."
stephanie.k.65
"Na woooo today wey be him birthday is bad o."
donbabasilva:
"This guy is just chasing clout. I rest my case about this guy during bobrisky saga. U dey vex cos bob no do giveaway 4 ur page."
Nkem Owoh announces 70th birthday
Legit.ng previously reported that the actor was preparing to celebrate his 70th birthday in style to the joy of his fans.
Nkem Owoh celebrated the new month by excitedly announcing his birthday.
Netizens reacted to the news as they heaped praises on Osuofia.
