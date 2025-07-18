Nigerian streamer Enzo has been trending non-stop since his appearance at Davido's 5IVE concert in America

A viral moment between Enzo and Folashade, Davido's cousin, has been making the rounds on social media after she left Odunmodu Blvck to meet him

Her reaction after seeing the media personality left social media users in a frenzy, as netizens shared their thoughts

Enzo may not be known by all, but he is recognised by those who matter. The popular streamer and media personality, real name Babatunde, has been making headlines recently.

After meeting Chef Chi at the 5IVE concert, Enzo couldn’t keep calm. Little did he know that he would also have an amazing moment with Fola.

Folaz Fab looses composure as she meets streamer Enzo. Credit: @rynenzo, @folazfab

Source: Instagram

Fola had spotted Odumodu Blvck backstage and went to say hi to him. While vibing with the Declan Rice crooner, she noticed a camera and then saw Enzo.

Immediately, Fola left Odumodu and went to meet and hug Enzo. The mother of two was super excited to meet him and couldn’t keep her cool. Fans have shared their comments about the surreal moment between the duo.

Watch the video here:

Recall that a video of a heartbreaking moment between popular Nigerian streamer Enzo and Davido's manager Asa has hit the internet.

Davido, who has been on tour, had an amazing performance in Dallas, and many of his fans turned up with VIP tickets, including Enzo.

However, what Asa Asika did when Enzo was about to gain entrance into the hall sparked mixed reactions.

How fans reacted to Fola, Enzo's meeting

Read some reactions online:

@ParvezKhan4286 said:

"That innocent and amusing moment when Folazfab, Davido's cousin, was in the middle of a conversation with Odumodublvck when he suddenly noticed Enzo and exclaimed, "YO THAT'S ENZO?!" 😂❤️."

@Okegbenro88105D said:

"God go punish asa has he first act like say he no know this boy. I started crying when his entire vibe changed 😭🔥."

@real_vera001 said:

"She make odumodublvck small for where Enzo Dey 😂😂."

@bartayodele said:

"She saw the camera and was like no videos and she saw Enzo and now she wants to be on live crazy."

@IAMSAD1Q said:

"Fola is a vibe ahbeg...lol no dull moment with her."

@KINGRabbi01 said:

"Why woman go dey shout like this? Be like nah family thing."

@princeoftalkk said:

"We only know 2 Enzos and they are both in Chelsea, every other Enzo 🤷🤷🤷🤷🤷."

@junecollections said:

"Consistency in doing the right thing and believing in what you're doing is crazy , hardwork and grace mehn. Enzo don blow."

@Zolomon35707491 said:

"That body feint wey she run odumo🤣🤣.. werey one chop hug."

@babygoatsmokes said:

"I no like the way this my babe dey hug Enzo when no be Ferrari."

@AyodeleOla9551 said:

"So nah Enzo be the only celebrity wey dey that room 😂😅😅.Odumodu too useless see as she denie ham hug 😂😂😂😂."

@SarcasticGem_ said:

"Their Family Is Full Of Love! I don’t understand why David Gets all the Hate tho. Smh."

Enzo's reaction after shaking Chioma's hands

Meanwhile, it appeared that Enzo stole the spotlight at Davido's 5IVE concert, as the streamer has been trending non-stop.

After being bounced by Asa Asika, the online personality gained attention and even got to meet Chioma Adeleke.

The exciting moment was sealed by Enzo's reaction afterwards, which has been on the lips of social media users.

