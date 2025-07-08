Anita Okoye, the estranged wife of Nigerian musician Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, recently celebrated the birthday of their twins, Nathan and Nadia, who turned 8 years old on July 8

The businesswoman mentioned that her kids were marking a "golden birthday", highlighting that their new age was the same as their birthday

To commemorate this special milestone, Anita took the twins on a festive trip to the Bahamas, where they enjoyed an adventure aboard the Disney Wish cruise ship

Anita took to Instagram to characterise their new age as gold-year bliss. She remarked that their new era begins with sunshine, sea wind, and a sprinkle of Disney enchantment on the Disney Wish.

Paul Okoye’s wife Anita sweetly marks twins’ 8th birthday. Credit: @anitaokoye

Source: Instagram

She thought what better way to celebrate her babies' birthdays than to set sail for the Bahamas. She stated that it was double the joy, love, and adventure.

Anita went on to wish them a happy birthday and prayed that their lives would be full of love, laughter, and light. She prayed that they would continue to develop in grace, confidence, and joy, surrounded by blessings and led by God every step of the way.

In her post, she wrote:

“Golden year magic for my golden twins! Nathan & Nadia turn 8 on the 8th!! Their golden year begins with sunshine, sea breeze, and a sprinkle of Disney magic aboard the Disney Wish 🛳️🌴💛. What better way to celebrate than setting sail to the Bahamas?

"Double the joy. Double the love. Double the adventure. Happy golden birthday to my incredible twins!! May your lives always be filled with love, laughter, and light. I pray you both continue to grow in grace, confidence, and joy, surrounded by favor and guided by God every step of the way. 🙏🏽💛. Mama loves you endlessly 💫👑👑.”

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Anita Okoye’s kids

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

peterpsquare said:

"HAPPY Birthday🎁🎊🎈🥳🎂🎉 from Uncle Papa👴."

k8henshaw said:

"Awwwww happy birthday to them."

iphieobieze said:

"It is my daughter's birthday too. She is also 8 today. Happy birthday babies. 😍😍"

amaka_paloma wrote:

"It's how the girl looks like her dad. Girls always look like their daddies. My twin brother looks like my mama, while I look like my papa. Happy birthday my fellow ejima. 🥰."

ifeomaunyimadu said:

"To God be the glory! It's the Lord's doing, and we thank Him. May you both continue to shine and stay in good health always. Happy birthday, the adorable Okoye twins. I love you. ❤️❤️."

ucheokoye1 said:

"Wow this is awesome! Happy birthday to Nadia and Nathan. God bless you !"

prettydiva1100 said:

"Happy blessed birthday to our super double blessings. God will continue to bless and keep you both safe as always. The light of God will continue to shine upon you both❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ in Jesus name. Amennnnn."

ebubeprecious.o wrote:

"Happy birthday umu ejima ibem...me and twin brothers birthday is tomorrow 🙌."

Paul Okoye and Ivy welcome first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, have welcomed a baby girl.

On the morning of November 1, 2024, the music star took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news to fans.

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, posted an emotional video of his three older kids from his first wife, Anita, doting on his newborn daughter with Ivy Ifeoma.

Source: Legit.ng