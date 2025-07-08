Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video in response to her former manager, Eezee Concepts

Eezee had tendered a heartfelt apology to the singer following the $345K royalty dispute that trended

However, the video shared by the singer ignited reactions online as many shared their observations about her appearance

Mercy Chinwo, a Nigerian gospel singer, has generated an online buzz after reacting to her former manager's recent statement.

Recall that Eezee had retracted his accusations of financial misconduct in the $345K royalty dispute that attracted attention online.

Mercy Chinwo's appearance spurs online reactions as new clip trends. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

The label’s Managing Director, Nancy Nnad, also issued an official statement, stating that she takes back her earlier post about Chinwo

In her words:

"On the advice of my lawyer, and for the sake of peace and love of God, I retract my earlier post about Minister Mercy Chinwo. I also pray that Almighty God perfects the ongoing settlement process being facilitated by the Fathers of Faith between her and EeZee Conceptz."

In reaction to the situation, Mercy Chinwo shared a music video, talking about how no one can challenge God.

However, attention quickly shifted from her music to her protruding belly, as she rocked a white outfit that subtly hid her baby bump. Many shared congratulatory messages in the comments section, officially announcing baby number two.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Mercy Chinwo celebrates

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@nkechiblessingsunday said:

"The Blessed one❤️."

@priscyofori said:

"Pregnancy wrapped up nicely in the white dress😄😄. Mama you are blessed. 😍😍😍😍."

@ladyp5689 said:

"The perfect song for this season 🔥🔥🔥 more grace minister Mrs Blessed 🙏 indeed Mercy is Blessed ❤️❤️❤️."

@psalmistrebecka said:

"Fantastic ❤️ Mercy Chinwo my favorite Nigerian human being I love this song already hallelujah 👏 God bless you."

Mercy Chinwo trends over pregnancy speculations. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

@sister_favour said:

"I heard the goodnews. Congratulations mama…Pst Nathaniel prophesied something like this on the 1st of July he said everyone that has been falsely accused would be vindicated… immediately I read that, my mind went to you.. I’m glad that God took all the glory in the end… indeed he is ekwueme."

@thefreshtangerine said:

"You are such a great and awesome singer. My God you can sing for the whole world. Amazing and exceptional grace you have. Sing around the world lady. Tell everyone about Jesus."

@monicz_kitchen said:

"I love you and everything about you 😍❤️❤️❤️."

@official_onyedikachi said:

"But y'all are crazy on this space ooo. Can't you guys just enjoy the song and move on?"

@eti_ebi_girl said:

"Somebody shout power 👏👏👏 mercy God is fighting your battles,all who lied against you will never know peace until they apologize and and ask for forgiveness."

VDM, Mercy Chinwo in new online drama

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, controversial activist VDM fumed after Mercy Chinwo followed him on Instagram, vowing to block the gospel singer.

This fresh drama followed EeZee Conceptz MD, Coach Nancy, retracting earlier defamation claims against the singer.

The activist, in a new video, then insisted that the retraction was a result of bullying by the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng