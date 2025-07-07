Singer 2Baba's second baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye, is celebrating her son’s 7th birthday with a touching story

The mother of three, who has been married to her husband, Pastor Adeoye, since 2013, shared a beautiful story of how her son came into her life

The lengthy post resonated with many of her fans, who also joined in celebrating her first son with her husband

2Baba's ex and second baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye, who is now married to Pastor David Adeoye, shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram page.

She reflected on her journey to motherhood, revealing that she had multiple failed IVF attempts and miscarriages, with no clear reasons behind them. Despite the setbacks, her mother's unwavering support and encouragement kept her going.

Sunmbo's emotional post came as she celebrated her 7-year-old son's birthday, giving thanks for the blessing of motherhood. She also thanked God for the opportunity to share a song with her husband

She wrote:

"Which of the promises of God can I deny? None! Not after what He did.🙌🙌🙌The result is still making me blush. After multiple Failed IVF’s, multiple miscarriages, with no logical reasons, hope felt like a myth. It wasn’t easy but we kept trusting God. My mum kept reassuring me that I will indeed deliver a living baby, year in and out."

"Then one day, we went for a birthday shoot for my husband, I was bent on celebrating him regardless of the loss we just recorded few months before then. That was the night ooo 💃💃💃In the midst of that celebration. We danced, laughed, snapped pictures… and that boom, the miracle clicked. 😁🥰😍."

"Then the pregnancy began to grow, 1st and 2nd trimester passed, Smooth, ..very smooth 💖💖💖💖the time I usually have the miscarriages came and Fear tried to creep in, whispering the past into my womb. No way oo! Then, Nino my son, told me in the kitchen “Don’t let fear steal our joy.” I snapped out of it and I chose joy."

See the post below:

Sunmbo's touching story trends as her son turns 7

Read some reactions below:

@holaspredbeautyworld said:

"A very happy Birthday David, God bless you always 😍."

@pthankgod said:

"Awwww 🥰 God is great 🙌 happy birthday handsome 😍."

@official_adanneya said:

"Thank you Jesus for the miracle called David the champion ❤️❤️❤️Happy Birthday cutest, you will continue to grow in wisdom and might in Jesus name❤️❤️❤️."

@ti_mah21 said:

"Wow!!! great God, Happy birthday to you king David wishing you all the best in life Amen 🙏."

@mz.somtee said:

"God can be trusted🙌I will share my testimony too, amen 🙏."

@tonia_d_great said:

"Happy birthday Prince David the Champion. Keep growing in wisdom and stature young one. You are truly a great vessel to your generation. Cheers."

@diah_interiors said:

"Happy birthday David. You’re forever blessed and highly favoured."

@philomenaizuapa said:

"Happy birthday David. May God bless your new age and keep you walking in the wisdom of His word in Jesus name 🙏. Congratulations. What an awesome story of God's mercy and faithfulness. Meanwhile, that smile is a winner. Love it."

