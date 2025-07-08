Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill gained the admiration of many online with his recent charity

The philanthropist shared a video announcing that he present a new bus to his village in Ondo state

The father of four in an emotional post, expressed gratitude to his creator and appreciated dignitries present at the occasion

Olakunle Churchill, a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, gave a new bus to a church in Ondo.

The father of four stated on his Instagram page that the donation to St. Stephen's Anglican Cathedral was in loving remembrance of his late father, Primate Gabriel Oladunni, who was committed to faith, service, and community.

Churchill noted that the gift is a little expression of thanks for everything God has done and continues to do through His church. He hoped that the bus would be a vehicle of love, hope, and the gospel, reaching souls near and far.

Olori Dr Olayinka Kiladejo, the Queen of Ondo Town, who presented the gift mentioned that Churchill’s father was a church founder who was dedicated in his service.

Sharing the post online, he wrote:

“To God’s Mission and Honouring Legacies… Yesterday, I had the honour of donating a missionary bus to St. Stephen’s Anglican Cathedral, Ondo, in loving memory of my late father, Primate Gabriel Oladunni, who was dedicated to faith, service and community.

“This gesture is a small token of gratitude for all God has done and continues to do through His church. May this bus serve as a vessel of love, hope, and the gospel, reaching souls near and far.

“Thank you to the Queen and Chiefs of the Ondo Town community for the heartfelt presentation. May our light always shine, not for praise, but to reflect God’s goodness”.

In a previous report, the businessman incurred the wrath of some of his countrymen following recent getaway with his family.

In a series of videos that made the rounds online, the philanthropist was seen with his second wife Rosaline Meurer and their children as they arrived at the popular fairytale tourist site Disneyland.

The couple and their children looked ravishing in their stunning outfits as they wheeled their luggage into the lavishly decorated resort.

Further into the video, Churchill displayed a long receipt detailing the couple of items he and his family had purchased in the foreign location, which people online found distasteful considering his societal status.

Netizens react to Olakunle Churchill’s largesse

christorphanagehomeondo said:

"May Papa's beautiful soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

armaniholar said:

"God Love A Cheerful Giver ! Richly Blessed & More Win 👏."

resexy_rita said:

"Thanks so much sir and may God bless your more and more in Jesus Christ name."

edesiri_jgold wrote:

"Big church is a cool guy, my God richly blessed you and ur family 😍."

gy_alu said:

"God bless u more, Chief Olakunle."

iruobej said:

"May God honour your offering as a sweet smell unto him."

therealndeya_pyikison said:

"Your Father's Legacy lives on 🙏🏽."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh's son King Andre made her a very proud mother through his academics.

The politician, known for showing off online, proudly displayed her son's excellent result sheet for the world to see.

Tonto urged her son to keep making her proud, as she also thanked his teachers for doing a great job.

