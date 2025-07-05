Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva were laid to rest after a church service in their hometown Gondomar

The brothers tragically passed away on Thursday morning after a car accident in the Zamora region of Spain

The Bishop at the funeral service directed most of his message to his children, who have not fully understood

Diogo Jota's children were the centre of the message during their father's funeral service at a Catholic church in his hometown of Gondomar in Portugal.

Liverpool star Jota and his brother tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Zamora, Spain, while on their way to catch a ferry to England, as he could not fly due to a recent surgery.

Kids mourners wear Diogo Jota's shirt during a memorial at Anfield. Photo by Peter Byrne.

Source: Getty Images

Their Lamborghini lost control after a tyre burst and caught fire on impact, killing both brothers and throwing the football community into mourning.

Bishop preaches to Jota's children

D. Manuel Linda, the Bishop of Porto, who presided over the funeral service at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar earlier on Saturday morning, directed his preaching to Jota's children.

The late footballer has three children with his wife Rute Cardoso: Dinis, born in 2021, Duarte, born in 2023, and Mafalda, born in 2024.

Manuel Linda claimed the children who were not at the funeral may not understand the incident now, but he will pray a lot for them during the moment of suffering for the family.

“Dear Dinis, Mafalda and Duarte, children who are not here. At this moment, you are suffering immensely, or perhaps not because you do not realise it. I will pray a lot for you,” he said, according to Daily Mail.

“The ones who suffer a lot are your mother and your grandparents. Seeing the mortal remains of a child must be a greater torment, but when there are two urns, there are no words. But there are feelings.

“We are here to say that we also suffered a lot. We are here with you emotionally. It's human to cry.”

The Bishop likened the situation to when Jesus lost his friend Lazarus and prayed to give him life again. They cannot do this, but prayed for a new life, eternal life, paradise and heaven for the two brothers.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk arrives at Diogo Jota's funeral. Photo by Filipe Amorim/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Van Dijk makes promise to Jota's children

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, in his emotional post on Instagram, promised support for Jota's family, now and beyond, during this difficult period.

“My heart is breaking for all of your beautiful family, for Rute and for your kids. I promise you that in these difficult times and beyond, we will always be there for your family,” he wrote.

Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves made a similar promise, claiming he would make sure his friend's family do not lack anything.

Jota's widow Rute Cardoso spotted in tears

Legit.ng previously reported that Diogo Jota's widow was in tears as she exited the funeral home where the remains of her late husband and his brother were.

Rute Cardoso and Jota have been dating since they were teenagers. They had three children together before legally sealing their union at a Catholic church on June 22.

