Rute Cardoso, Jota’s wife, clung to his coffin in tears, refusing to look away throughout the ceremony

The couple had married just two weeks earlier before the tragic car crash that claimed both Jota and his brother

Liverpool teammates, friends, and clergy joined family for an emotional farewell filled with music, silence, and sorrow

Only two weeks before the tragedy, Diogo Jota and his long-time partner Rute Cardoso had stood before family and friends and said “I do.” It was a moment of pure joy.

Their wedding, held in Portugal, had been filled with celebration, laughter, and declarations of love. Jota, just 28, called himself “supremely lucky” to have Rute by his side.

But in a cruel twist of fate, that happiness was short-lived. On a dark Spanish highway, the Liverpool forward and his younger brother Andre Silva lost their lives in a high-speed crash that ended in flames, Sky Sports reports.

The tragedy left not only the football world in tears but also devastated a young wife whose future was beginning.

At his funeral on Saturday morning in Gondomar, Portugal, Rute arrived in white, the same colour she wore on their wedding day, but this time to help carry her husband to his grave.

Jota's wife holds Liverpool star's coffin

As Jota’s coffin was carried through the courtyard of the 17th-century Igreja Matriz church, all eyes were on Rute. Supported by her sister, her hands clung tightly to the underside of the casket, Daily Mail reports.

Her face was pale, tear-streaked, and etched with grief so profound that many in the crowd lowered their gaze, not just out of respect, but because it seemed too private, too painful to witness.

She placed her forehead gently on top of the coffin, now wet from her own tears. Not once did she let go. Not once did she look away. Her silent, unwavering goodbye gripped every soul in attendance.

A nation mourns with the world

Liverpool players flew in overnight to be by their teammate’s side one last time.

Club captain Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson were seen carrying red wreaths shaped like football jerseys, emblazoned with the numbers 20 and 30 for Jota and Andre respectively.

Former teammates Jordan Henderson and James Milner also joined the solemn procession.

The Bishop of Porto offered a moving message to Jota’s three children, Dinis, Duarte, and baby Mafalda.

As bells tolled, coffins were carried into the rising morning light, and a tearful Portugal stood still.

Rute’s final gesture, grief etched in every breath, became the most painful image of all: a love story interrupted, a final farewell no one saw coming.

Bishop delivers powerful message during Jota’s burial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that during their father's funeral service at a Catholic church in his hometown of Gondomar in Portugal.

Liverpool star Jota and his brother tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Zamora, Spain, while on their way to catch a ferry to England, as he could not fly due to a recent surgery.

D. Manuel Linda, the Bishop of Porto, who presided over the funeral service at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar earlier on Saturday morning, directed his preaching to Jota's children.

