Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva have been laid to rest at a cemetery in their hometown of Gondomar, with their mother breaking down in tears at the sight.

Liverpool star Jota and his brother Silva, who was playing for Penafiel, tragically passed away on Thursday morning after a fatal accident in their Lamborghini in Zamora, Spain.

Ruben Neves joins in carrying Diogo Jota's coffin after the funeral service. Photo by Filipe Amorim/AFP.

Their death threw the football world into mourning, with their teammates hit hard by the incident, while fans, media and clubs paid tribute to the former players.

Jota's mother in tears at funeral

According to Daily Mail, a private wake was held for the two brothers at Sao Cosme Chapel yesterday, before a funeral service was held in view of the public today.

A video has emerged online, shared by Kookie Promotions, showing their heartbroken mother, Isabel Silva, in tears while attending the funeral of her children.

She was held and consoled by Jota's agent, the highly revered Jorge Mendes, who was also in tears at the passing of one of his top clients during his lifetime.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother pays tribute

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, paid tribute to the former Liverpool star via two separate posts on her Instagram page.

"Oh, what a pain!! My sincere condolences to the whole family!! Two more stars shining in the sky!! Rest in peace!!!!” she wrote.

Dolores shared another photo she took with the Liverpool player, adding another emotional caption to it.

“There are things in life that make no sense, my deepest condolences to the family of Diogo and André, may they rest in peace,” she wrote.

Her second message mirrors his son, Ronaldo's message, which he described the untimely passing of the two as something that doesn't make sense as they were coming from a happy time.

The funeral was witnessed by Jota's Liverpool teammates, who were led to the scene by head coach Arne Slot and captain Virgil van Dijk, who had a wreath with him.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot leaves the church after Diogo Jota's funeral service. Photo by Filipe Amorim/AFP.

Manchester United duo of Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, who were Jota’s international teammates, were also in attendance, as well as Chelsea star João Felix.

The Al-Hilal duo of Ruben Neves and João Cancelo, who played in the 2-1 loss to Fluminense in the United States, flew into Portugal on a private jet to attend their friend's funeral.

Jota's widow spotted in tears

Legit.ng previously reported that Jota's widow was in tears as she was leaving the funeral home after her late husband's remains arrived after the fatal accident.

Rute Cardoso, who has been dating the late star since they were teenagers, has three children together and got married on June 22, was in uncontrollable tears.

