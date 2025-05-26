2Baba's first son with Sunmbo Adeoye, Nino Idibia, has set another milestone as his mother shared pictures of his latest win

Sunmbo Adeoye shared pictures from her son's graduation ceremony at a Bible School, from which she also graduated nearly two decades ago

Sunmbo Adeoye's new update about Nino's achievement has spurred reactions from many, received widespread congratulations

Sunmbo Adeoye, wife of Pastor David Adeoye and baby mama to music star Innocent Idibia 2Baba, has proudly celebrated her son, Nino's, educational achievement.

On Sunday, May 25, Sunmbo disclosed that her first son with 2Baba has graduated from a Bible School, Royalty Life Development Institute, the same institute she also graduated from nearly two decades ago.

Sunmbo Adeoye shares pictures from her son Nino's graduation from Bible School. Credit: sunmboadeyoye

Source: Instagram

In an emotional social media post, Sunmbo expressed pride in her son, disclosing he was among the top-performing students in the May 2025 Maturity Bible Course.

She also recalled her journey from student to faculty member, and now, witnessing her son's graduation.

Sunmbo stated that it was a testament to the enduring power of consistency, vision, and legacy.

Celebrating her son's educational success, Sunmbo Adeoye wrote in part:

“18 years ago, I took this life-transforming course at Royalty Christian Centre. Today, I watched my son @ninoidibia graduate from the same Royalty Life Development Institute as one of the best students of the May 2025 Maturity Bible Course — and I am overwhelmed with gratitude.

"From student to faculty, and now a proud mother, this full-circle moment is a testimony to the power of consistency, vision, and legacy."

Slide the post below to see pictures of 2Baba's son's graduation from Bible school:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nino Idibia warmed hearts following a Mother's Day message he penned to Annie Macaulay, which stirred a sweet response from the actress.

Reactions as 2Baba's son graduates

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens congratulated Nino Idibia and Sunmbo Adeoye.

Read the comments below:

cathernineadams reacted:

"Proud Mama Moments oooo Congratulations Nino! Congratulations My Sister."

_damee said:

"This is sooo beautiful, Congratulations Nino and Congratulations once again mama. I celebrate with you, as always, ma!"

morenikemolehin reacted:

"Yaaayyy congratulations Ninoooo and congratulations mama. This is so so beautiful. You must be very proud Ma. I so much love it."

fidegreat said:

"Congratulations Nino, you are for signs and wonders. More Grace and Anointing to remain faithful to God."

eniolaomotoshodaramola reacted:

"Congratulations! Thank you for not only making ur mom proud but also for proving that God is with her, u will remain relevant in life forever. Congratulations once more to mom."

Sunmbo Adeoye prays for single mums

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sunmbo Adeoye warmed the hearts of single parents in Nigeria with her prayer.

The mother-of-four shared images of her blended family, which fans found adorable.

"Dear single parent, don’t be too bothered about the one that will be a parent, friend, and mentor to your kids," Sunmbo wrote in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng