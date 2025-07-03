A mother and her friends celebrated their "sign-out day" at Onabisi Onabanjo University, proudly wearing their sign-out shirts and posing with their babies

The TikTok post by @bigbetty1894 revealed the name her friends and she were called by their coursemates

In the post, the lady expressed pride in being both a mother and a graduate, sharing her joy of completing their academic journey together

A mother shared how she and her friends celebrated sign-out day with their babies.

She showed how they rocked their sign-out shirts and posed with their children.

In a TikTok post by @bigbetty1894, the lady shared the name they called her and the other women in class.

She shared how proud they were to be mums and also graduates of Onabisi Onabanjo University.

The post was captioned:

“Group of mothers. Like our coursemates do call us, made it through finally. Proud mums, proud graduates.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail photo of graduating mums

@de-vyne merci said:

"Where is she. Where is nicki de barbie. Congratulation mommies. If she come tell her say i don go."

@adetomiwa71 said:

"Congratulations mummies This will be me and my baby in 2027. I pray god strengthen me cause it’s not easy fr."

@ifemide said:

"Una cheat my baby in the middle oo. we did not see the baby face."

Pretty Cyndy said:

"Congratulations mommies This will be me next wear with my two kids in my daughter voice no one will sigh on your shirt if I don’t I too love her energy swears."

@OMA_HRT said:

"Congrats. My son is a year now and in few months I will be signing out like this. can't wait. Congrats to you all."

@sidechick892 said:

"Big congratulations your babies will be like I attended my mum graduation. proud mothers."

caerlly said:

"Congrats dear mom's I know it was never easy buh you pushed through congrats."

@ASA TORILO said:

"Congratulations. me and my friends 2023. is not easy to graduate as a mother congrats my ladies."

