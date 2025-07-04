Former Big Brother Naija star Ka3na has announced she's ready to remarry despite earlier denial

In 2024, the controversial influencer publicly said she wouldn't remarry or drop her late husband's name

Fans were shocked as she shared a video dancing and declared her readiness for her next husband

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na Jones, has left fans buzzing after revealing that she’s now open to remarrying, just one year after the death of her British husband, Mr. Jones.

The reality star, popularly known as “Boss Lady,” made the surprise revelation on her Instagram story on Thursday, July 3, sharing a short video of herself dancing, accompanied by the cheeky caption:

“You can literally tell I’m ready for my next husband.”

Ka3na announces she's ready to remarry despite earlier denial. Photos: @official_ka3na/IG.

Source: Instagram

The post came as a shock to many fans, especially as it contradicted her earlier public statement made in May 2024, exactly one year after her husband died of cancer.

Back then, Ka3na had written an emotional tribute to the late Jones, declaring she had no plans to remarry or even change her marital identity.

“I have no intention of remarriage or changing my marital status by dropping my husband’s name,” she said firmly at the time.

Now, just months later, the story has clearly changed, and social media is on fire with mixed reactions.

See the tweet:

Fans react to Ka3na’s U-Turn

Ka3na’s dramatic switch has triggered widespread reactions online, with many calling out the reality star for “confusing” her followers.

@SisiVee wrote:

“So what changed between May and July? This woman said she wasn’t remarrying o.”

@DannyBanks_001 commented:

“Ka3na don change mouth! Anyway, na she wear the shoe, na she know where e dey pain.”

@AdaRealness added:

“No judgment, but why make such a strong statement before and now this? Clout or growth?”

Others, however, came to her defense, saying she has every right to move on with her life and find happiness again.

@HannahLove_ said:

“She grieved, she healed. If love finds her again, who are we to judge?”

@Official_Pablo chimed in:

“Abeg make una rest. Ka3na is young and fine. She should love again if she wants.”

Ka3na marriage plan is coming just one year after the death of her British husband. Photos:@official_ka3na/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ka3na spoils herself with Range Rover

Legit.ng earlier reported that days after announcing that she is a billionaire, reality TV star Ka3na Jones bought herself a new Range Rover and shared her joy on social media.

Recall that the former BBNaija housemate bragged about her late husband's London property she sold for $900m. Ka3na recently posted videos of her dancing gleefully to the beat of traditional drummers as her new Range Rover was packed in the compound.

The lifestyle influencer showed off her new Range Rover with a bottle of champagne to commemorate the moment.

