Sunmbo Adeoye, one of 2baba's baby mamas, has rained prayers on single parents around the world

The pastor's wife shared adorable images of her blended family and accompanied it with a lengthy caption

In the caption, she prayed wholeheartedly for single parents and asked God to send them great mentors for their kids

One of Nigerian singer 2baba's baby mamas, Sunmbo Adeoye, has warmed the hearts of single parents in Nigeria after she shared a lengthy post.

The mother-of-four shared images of her blended family on social media, and fans found them adorable.

2Baba's Baby Mama Sumbo warms hearts with prayers for single mothers. Credit: @sunmboadeoye

Source: Instagram

It will be recalled that Sunmbo Adeoye has two kids, Nino and Zion, for the legendary singer. She found love again in 2013 with Pastor Adeoye. The wedding took place at the Sheraton Hotel Ikeja, Lagos.

In July 2018, after five years of marriage, they welcomed their first child, Prince David Adeoye, to the United States of America.

"God gave my boys a great mentor" - Sunmbo

Sunmbo Adeoye's post has sparked many reactions online. The businesswoman celebrated her hubby on their 10th anniversary and dedicated most of her caption to Single parents.

"Dear single parent, don’t be too bothered about the one that will be a parent, friend, and mentor to your kids. God who knows the end from the very beginning already has a SUPERNATURAL arrangement planned out and He will send THE ONE in due season.Don’t try to figure it out with your natural mind and calculations. He knows what they need for the task ahead and He will supply.

She further asked God to lead them:

"Trust GOD absolutely and let Him be the one in charge of your marital destiny. Like God gave my boys a greatness mentor, God will surely answer your prayers over your kids too. My prayer for you is that, in your efforts to get it right, You will not miss- marry in Jesus name. Please let God lead you. It is in Him, you live, you move and have your being."

"Once it’s time, please open up your heart to love again. A new life is possible and if it is in God, it will be greater than and not equal to your past."

See Sunmbo's post below:

Reactions trail Sunmbo Adeoye's post

Here are some of the reactions to the post by Sunmbo Adeoye.

@yes_i_do_bridal:

"I love you sooooo much Sunmbo. May God continue to bless you as you guide and lead in the mighty name of Jesus. Sending you big hugs."

@abadunmipriscillia:

"This is message means alot to me,thank you.Lord i trust you completely."

@real_tolani:

"This message is for me, thank you ma. I trust you Lord do what only you can do in my situation."

@mama_ejimas:

"Slide 3 eh! This man is an Angel in human form. I have never seen."

@offficial_opeyemi:

"You’re an inspiration to us ma’am. We love you."

@bukisagbele:

"Thanks for your words of encouragement."

@simplyoto:

"This kind of man is rare."

2Baba celebrates first Son with Sunmbo

Nigerian singer 2baba’s son with his former partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, Zion, has turned a new age.

On April 30, 2024, Zion Idibia clocked 16 and 2baba penned down a note to thank his mother and his stepfather.

The heartwarming birthday message from the music star to his son and his stepdad got people talking.

Source: Legit.ng