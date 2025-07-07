Femi Falana's son and rapper Falz has been named the Nigerian celebrity most likely to become president, according to an AI

The AI, which explained why rapper Falz's unique qualities make him a likely candidate, also tipped him for a run in the 2027 general election

The AI's response has since stirred reactions from many, including rapper Falz, who shared his thoughts on the prediction

Nigerian rapper, actor, and activist Folarin Falana, better known as Falz the Bahd Guy, has been tipped as one of the celebrities who could become the president of the country in the future.

This comes after a netizen, identified as DATcrayboi on X (formerly Twitter), asked the platform's AI, Grok, which popular Nigerian influencer is likely to become the president of Nigeria in the future.

"@grok , which one of the popular Nigerian influencers is likely to become president of Nigeria in few years time?" the netizen asked.

In response to the curious netizen, Grok named Falz as the celebrity who stands a chance, owing to his political activism, public influence, and youth support.

"DATcrayboi Based on political activism, public influence, and youth support, Falz (Folarin Falana) stands out. His involvement, critical songs, and large following position him well for a 2027 run, though he hasn't announced. No influencer is guaranteed, but he's the most likely," the response read.

Resharing the response on his timeline, Falz joked in Yoruba about Grok putting him in trouble.

Falz's response to AI's prediction about him is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Falz made it clear that he had no interest in becoming a politician, no matter how much the public urges him to join the race.

Falz made the revelation during a sit-down with Pulse Nigeria to promote his latest project, “The Feast.”

Reactions trail Falz's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

hyel_adzira commented:

"I’d be the Young wing leader for publicity, my President."

TheOluwaferanmi commented:

"When this happens, I'm taking over LG road for Ilawe. A má dancia baje."

"Rapconvict said:

"I will rig the election in your favour you can call me Tinubu aka Jagaban."

official_veenom wrote:

"Normally you Dey represent @falzthebahdguy, I know some come for you but criticism is a part of public service … thanks for all you do sir."

@deshotcaller said:

"The person that asked is the alakoba. Grok just did chief priest work."

iam_Phenomenals said:"

We go gather beat and jail @grok one day."

Medally07 commented:

"Grok don enter wetin no concern am. Na so dem dey start before dem collect dragging premium."

ajayi_anu said:

"now that Grok have Cast you Haffa? You dey Run Abi You no dey Run?"

VeryDarkMan's poster surface online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that social media critic Verydarkman (VDM) reacted to the circulation of a presidential poster featuring him as one of the candidates for the 2027 elections.

VeryDarkMan laughed at the idea and expressed gratitude to those who had so much confidence in him.

However, he pointed out that several factors, including money, would determine who wins the election.

