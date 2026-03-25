A video has captured Jarvis visiting her lover, Peller, during his tour in Oyo State, as his reaction trends

The streamer had been on tour for a few weeks, visiting different states across the federation

His reaction upon seeing his lover caught fans’ attention, prompting them to share their thoughts about the couple

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hazmat, popularly known as Peller, was captured reacting after spotting his lover, Jarvis In Oyo state.

The couple recently reunited after parting ways due to Peller’s near-fatal accident a few months ago.

Reactions as Jarvis surprises Peller in Oyo State during tour. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

While on tour in Oyo State, Peller suddenly saw Jarvis and exclaimed, “Is that not Jarvis? Haaa, see my baby!”

The content creator approached Jarvis, and the two started chatting.

Jarvis rode a horse to meet Peller

In the video, Jarvis was seen riding a horse to meet Peller. He asked why she was there, commenting that the crowded place was not an ideal location for a meet-up.

Peller suggested that Jarvis drop from the horse and join him in the car, but she declined. Later, he turned away and said, “Dey go” in pidgin.

Reacting to his comment, Jarvis warned him not to complain to her later about being there.

Fans speak about Jarvis and Peller during his tour to Oyo state. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Fans react to the video

Fans reacting to the viral clip noted that Peller’s behavior showed he is truly in love with Jarvis and genuinely concerned about her safety.

Some added that the content creator is very protective and joked that Jarvis might have been around for a while, and he was just pretending to be surprised.

Others admired their love life, gushing over the couple and even comparing Peller’s flair to that of American streamer Ishowspeed.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Jarvis and Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Jarvis visiting her lover, Peller, as many share their observations about the two of them. Here are comments below:

@jummafolabi04 wrote:

"He’s so protective,"

@coffees_kloset commented:

"Idk know how to explain it, but their love gives me a headache in a good way."

@dypaints_ wrote:

"Omo she fit dey come back from lodge oo, toor."

@dino_ent123 said:

"This girl is very smart, she dey use Peller to take dey relevant for the internet, so that when the boy go later leave her, she go don balance for the internet and still be relevant with or without Peller, before this boy go know say this girl dey use am, e go dey tey oo."

@iyaogbaaa commented:

"Very funny, she said, abeg dont complain ooo."

@dollarside1 reacted:

"Then surprise you with Benz, you surprise them with coming to OYO, oh lord save Peller ."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

Source: Legit.ng