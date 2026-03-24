Actress Regina Daniels recently returned to social media, sharing beautiful pictures of herself

The Nollywood star also shared her secret to how she has remained relevant and unforgettable

Her social media post comes following rumours of the step her estranged husband Ned Nwoko took against her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels has caused a stir with a new post she shared, revealing her secret to staying relevant and unforgettable.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Sunday, March 22, Regina shared new photos of herself, revealing that she is feminine, fearless, and controversial enough to stay unforgettable.

Regina Daniels shares hers secret to remaining unforgettable. Credit: regina.daniels/nednwoko

Source: Instagram

"Feminine, fearless, and just controversial enough to stay unforgettable," she wrote in the caption.

Some of her fans and followers, however, took her caption as a subtle jab, as it comes after her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko reportedly removed all pictures of her from his Abuja residence.

The move comes as the billionaire politician and his fifth wife, Laila Charani Nwoko, hosted their children and close friends to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr 2026.

Despite the absence of Regina Daniels’ images, her children were present at the gathering alongside Ned Nwoko’s other children, signalling that family ties remain intact even amid the reported changes in the home.

Regina Daniels declares herself fearless and unforgettable. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The development also sparked conversations online, with many curious about what the senator is up to.

Regina Daniels' social media post, declaring herself unforgettable is below:

Legit.ng also reported that Regina's mum, Rita Daniels, on Friday, March 20, 2026, also shared a fun video of her and her daughter, Regina.

Rita was captured treating her daughter like a queen by washing her feet.

Regina was seen sitting on a gold chair as her mother held two umbrellas to shield herself and her daughter from the sun. The proud mother had also washed her daughter’s feet in a bowl of warm water.

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the Nollywood actress' fans and followers. Read them below:

trayvonrex commented:

"Pa Ned really underestimated this babe... Honestly."

shedmassah reacted:

"Chinedu will soon arrest someone unprovoked ohhhhh this beauty choke."

owelle_empire reacted:

"I just hope this sparkling pictures of Beautiful Regi never appears on Ned Nwoko fyp else you go faint am oo. Happy For You Gal"

anyadiegwungozi007 commented:

"Always and forever sweet16 Gina, in your father's house you're a Queen on IG you're a Queen."

miss_sweeter_everyday said:

"Breaking News❌️ Senator Ned Nwoko Has Removed All Pictures Of Regina Daniels From His Abuja Home. The Sitting Senator And His 5th Wife, Laila Charani Nwoko Hosted Their Children And Close Friends To Eid Al-Fitr 2026. Regina's Children Were Spotted Amist All The Other Ned Nwoko Children."

ifediora_joyce reacted:

"Fearless, controversial, feminine, unforgettable that’s the type of girl you are type shii baby."

Regina Daniels declares her new age

Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels sparked reactions after revealing her new age in a video.

The mother of two shared a beautiful clip of herself getting glammed up on Instagram, looking radiant as makeup and hairstylists worked on her.

Captioning the post, Regina expressed gratitude for another year of life as she revealed that she had turned 24.

Source: Legit.ng