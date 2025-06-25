Verydarkman has shared his thoughts after a 2027 presidential poster featuring him surfaced online, where he was presented as a candidate

The activist expressed his concern about the lack of patriotism among Nigerians, urging the public to be more engaged in the upcoming election

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing accountability and transparency in the nation's leadership

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted to the recent circulation of a presidential poster featuring him as one of the candidates for the 2027 elections.

In a video, the controversial personality laughed at the idea and expressed gratitude to those who had so much confidence in him.

However, he pointed out that several factors, including money, would determine who wins the election, noting that people would vote for those willing to share money.

VDM criticized the lack of patriotism among Nigerians, claiming that many would forget their struggles once they see money.

He warned that this mentality is harmful and that until people are emancipated from it, nothing would change in Nigeria.

The activist also mentioned that Nigerian celebrities could have a significant influence on the election, as their fans tend to follow their ideologies and support the politicians they campaign for.

VDM shares his plan about 2027

Regarding the presidential poster, VDM clarified that he was not interested in contesting the election, jokingly asking where he would get the money to run, as people tend to vote based on financial incentives.

He emphasized that the public was not yet ready to choose a leader, and admitted that he had not done anything in the past few months to deserve such a position.

VDM shares his weakness

VDM also acknowledged his weaknesses, stating that he has a character flaw and easily gets angry over trivial matters.

He concluded by saying that the right person to lead Nigeria would emerge when the people are truly ready, and reiterated that he would not campaign for any politician. This comes a few days after VDM expressed his pain online, explaining his absence from the social media space.

In his video, the TikToker noted that he had been having a few days of sleepless nights because of the killing in Benue state and other parts of the country.

He questioned the government on the best way to put an end to the constant killing all over Nigeria.

In his part of his words:

"As much as I appreciate the confidence people have in me. I am not interested. Money picks leaders in Nigeria.Until people are meancipated form that ideaology, Nigerian will not move forward."

VDM replies Davido over outburst

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman lashed out at Davido for shading him after he complained about their expensive lifestyles.

He sent the music star to the gallows and spat tiger nuts at his face.

Fans were divided after seeing the kind of response the activist gave to the singer, who is also his friend.

