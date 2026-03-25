Aliko Dangote praised President Bola Tinubu’s UK visit as a boost for investment opportunities

He described the £746 million infrastructure agreement as a strong vote of confidence in Nigeria

The industrialist warned that global tensions could negatively impact Nigeria’s economy if they escalate

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has commended President Bola Tinubu over his recent visit to the United Kingdom, describing it as a move that could unlock new opportunities for Nigerian and African investors, The Sun reported.

Aliko Dangote says President Tinubu’s UK visit will boost investment opportunities. Photo: Presidency.

Source: Twitter

Dangote spoke to journalists in Lagos on Tuesday after a courtesy visit to the president, noting that the trip could strengthen economic ties and attract more international partnerships.

£746m infrastructure deal draws praise

The billionaire businessman particularly highlighted the £746 million agreement secured during the visit, aimed at upgrading Nigeria’s ports and critical infrastructure.

He described the deal as significant, noting that it reflects growing confidence in Nigeria’s economic direction.

According to him, the agreement goes beyond the financial value, serving as a signal to other countries that Nigeria remains an attractive investment destination.

“Confidence in Nigeria,” Dangote says

Dangote said securing such funding from the United Kingdom was not easy, especially given global economic pressures.

He explained that the development demonstrates confidence in Nigeria’s leadership and ongoing infrastructure projects.

The business leader added that similar partnerships could follow, as other countries may be encouraged to invest in Nigeria after the deal.

Call for investors to explore opportunities

Dangote urged Nigerian investors to take advantage of emerging opportunities linked to the UK engagement.

He pointed to potential access to financing through UK-backed credit institutions, noting that the visit could open doors for businesses seeking expansion and partnerships.

Concerns over global economic pressures

The industrialist also spoke on global economic uncertainties, including volatility in the oil sector driven by international tensions.

He warned that escalating global conflicts could have adverse effects on Nigeria and other African economies, particularly in terms of rising debt burdens and economic hardship.

However, he expressed optimism that the situation would be resolved without further escalation.

Dangote urges Nigerian investors to explore opportunities linked to UK-backed financing. Photo: Presidency.

Source: Getty Images

Broader economic implications

Dangote noted that while Nigeria may not directly influence global tensions, the country remains vulnerable to their impact due to its integration into the global economy.

He stressed that avoiding escalation would be critical to preventing additional financial strain on governments and citizens across Africa.

How Tinubu’s UK visit may lead to Ekweremadu’s possible repatriation

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new migration agreement between Nigeria and the United Kingdom has sparked speculation about the possible repatriation of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu is serving a nine-year, eight-month sentence in the UK after his conviction for organ trading in March 2023.

The accord, signed during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit, provides a framework for returning convicted offenders, raising fresh questions about Ekweremadu’s legal future

Source: Legit.ng