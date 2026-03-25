A mass grave containing dozens of bodies, mostly children, was uncovered, sparking an urgent investigation

Discovery was described as unusual, revealing the presence of neonates, fetuses, and dismembered body parts

Post-mortem examinations were scheduled as calls grew for swift identification and accountability

Kericho, Kenya - A disturbing discovery has been made in the western Kenyan town of Kericho, where authorities have uncovered a mass grave containing the remains of dozens of individuals, most of them children.

Officials confirmed that the bodies were exhumed from a single burial site, sparking widespread concern and prompting an urgent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mass Grave Filled With Bodies of Little Children Discovered in Popular African Country

Source: Getty Images

Kenya: Discovery shocks community

The discovery has left residents in shock, with many struggling to come to terms with the scale and nature of the findings.

Authorities revealed that the grave contained a mix of adults, children, and even infants.

One government official, while speaking in an available video shared by BBC Africa, described the situation as highly unusual.

“What we have found is quite unusual. It was one mass grave, and the bodies were stuck in animals. We found seven adults and 25 children, some of them are neonates and others are fetuses.

"We also found six body parts, four legs, and some of these look like they have come from mortuary and others from hospitals. Most bodies are decomposed, but the neonates are medium decomposition. So these ones look like they died at different types, but since they in one grave. They must have been buried at this.”

Post-mortem to begin as probe intensifies

Authorities have announced that post-mortem examinations are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, as investigators work to establish the identities of the victims and determine the cause of death.

Officials say the condition of the bodies suggests they may not have all been buried at the same time, raising further questions about how they ended up in a single grave.

There have been growing calls from members of the public and civil society groups for the swift identification of the victims, particularly the children, to bring some closure to affected families.

Investigators are also examining whether any institutions, including hospitals or mortuaries, may be linked to the origin of some of the remains.

Reactions flood social media

The discovery has triggered outrage and grief on social media platform X, where users have expressed shock and demanded accountability.

Questions as Mass Grave Filled With Bodies of Little Children Discovered in Popular African Country

Source: Getty Images

Many have called for a transparent investigation, urging authorities to uncover those responsible and ensure justice for the victims.

@overcomethebad said:

"Shakahola, quarries, Kericho, others allegedly thrown in forests with lorries, others said to be cremated. How many others are out there and not discovered? This Kasongo era is a regret."

@slmshady21 said:

"That's how the current govt operate, with police being used to dump bodies."

As the probe continues, authorities have assured the public that every effort will be made to uncover the truth behind one of the most disturbing discoveries in the region in recent times.

Kano: Court sentences man to death for killing newborn baby

Legit.ng previously reported that the Kano state High Court, presided over by Justice Aisha Yau, on Friday, January 9, sentenced a man, Abubakar Alhaji Sabo, to death by hanging for the murder of his newborn child.

Sabo was prosecuted by the state government on a two-count charge of murder and causing a public nuisance. According to the prosecution, Sabo had a child out of wedlock with his girlfriend and subsequently killed the newborn after she refused to carry out his command to do so. The prosecution, led by Barrister Safiya Yalwati Yahaya, presented three witnesses during the trial.

Source: Legit.ng