Nigerian rapper Falz has spoken on calls for him to join politics, saying such an idea is not in his DNA

The rapper said in a recent interview that being a politician requires traits he does not don’t possess

He added that despite activism and bold political takes, he's driven purely by compassion for the masses and not any political gains

Nigerian rapper and activist Falz the Bahd Guy has once again made it clear: he has no interest in becoming a politician, no matter how much the public urges him to join the race.

The award-winning artiste, whose real name is Folarin Falana, made this revelation during a sit-down with Pulse Nigeria to promote his latest project, “The Feast.”

In the now-viral interview, the rapper didn’t mince words. When asked if he’d ever consider entering politics to help change Nigeria from the inside, his reply was blunt:

“Politics, ke? No, it’s a big no. What’s my business with politics. I can never become a politician. I don’t think I’d ever be able to be one because being one requires some traits that I don’t possess—a lot of negative traits. Even some ‘normal’ traits, like being patient and always being ‘on,’ I can’t do it.”

Falz says politics is not his call. Photos: @falzthebahdguy.

Source: Instagram

His statement quickly sent shockwaves through his fanbase, especially among young Nigerians who see the rapper as a fearless voice for social justice.

While many assume Falz’s boldness and activism are paving a path toward public office, the rapper insisted that his outspokenness is from the heart, not a political plan.

He stated:

“Compassion—I just care. I cannot afford to witness everything I witness and not say anything or do anything about it. It’s just the way that I’m built. Nobody is putting fire on my backside. I do it because I want to, not because I’m planning anything.”

See one of his videos here:

Reactions trail Falz's no to politics stand

As expected, the internet lit up after the interview dropped. Many fans expressed both admiration and disappointment.

@IamOsasJay wrote:

“This is why I love Falz. He says it as it is. Politics is too dirty for real ones like him.”

@Mide4Naija commented:

“But lowkey, we need people like him in power. Who else will speak for the people?”

@RantsWithRemi:

“No wahala. We go still support you from the sidelines. Drop the next protest track abeg.”

Others weren’t so forgiving.

@ZeeRealTalk:

“If people like Falz keep saying no to politics, then who will fix Nigeria? Celebs just like to talk.”

Falz insists that his activism is just a show of compassion, not for political gains. Photos: @falzthebahdguy.

Source: Instagram

Falz laments Nigeria's struggles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Falz the Bahd aired his grievances about the country in another interview with Hip TV.

In a video that was posted on Hip TV’s official Instagram page and spotted by Legit.ng, the No Less crooner complained about how electricity is still a major issue plaguing Nigerians in 2025.

According to Falz, it is still strange that people should ‘Up Nepa’ in 2025. He went on to speak about how rainfall can also disrupt many things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng