Fashion designer Veekee James is making headlines after a blogger shared some exciting news about her and her husband, Femi

The talented designer recently posted adorable pictures with her husband, which led to widespread speculation about her pregnancy

Fans were divided, with many congratulating the couple while others attempted to shut down critics

Nigerian fashion designer, Victoria James Atere, popularly known as Veekee James, recently shared stunning pictures and videos with her husband as she welcomed her followers into a new week.

In one of the videos, she mentioned they were dressing for winter, donning a white fur and leather jacket over a black top.

Fans react to news about Veekee James and husband. Photo credit@veekee_james

Source: Instagram

However, sharp-eyed blogger Amtheirfavouirte noticed what appeared to be a growing baby bump, sparking pregnancy speculation.

The blog went on to suggest that Veekee was expecting her first child with her husband, following over a year of marriage. The designer’s supposed baby bump was circled in the post, and congratulations began to pour in.

Mixed reactions over Veekee James’ alleged pregnancy

The news was met with mixed reactions from her fans. While some congratulated the couple and sent well-wishes, others argued that they should be left to enjoy their private lives in peace.

A few even labelled the media company “womb watchers” for spreading the news.

Veekee James shares pictures, videos with her fans. Photo credit@veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Veekee James’ simple yet classy wedding

It’s worth noting that Veekee James and her husband had a modest but beautiful wedding ceremony, attended by close friends and family. The couple tied the knot in a civic wedding and shared their joyous moment on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

Shortly after the wedding, the couple faced criticism for sharing too many details of their personal lives, with some urging them to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

In explaining why she married her husband, Veekee James shared that he treats her employees like family, making it hard to distinguish him from the boss when interacting with them.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the good news

Netizens reacted after seeing the good news about the couple. Here are a few things they said about them below:

@lus_hclaire shared:

"Congratulations."

@preciousmichael979 reacted:

"womb watchers wetinnnn."

@tushtemmycollections shared:

"You people should leave this family alone."

@abei lush wrote:

"This is so strong, congratulation sis, online in-laws dey wait the news since."

@feliciayeboah673 wrote:

"You have started this your nonsense again na she and her husband told you that they are having a baby."

Source: Legit.ng