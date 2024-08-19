Fashion designer Veekee James has opened up on the reason for getting married to her husband Femi

The two were having an interview when she spoke on why she finally settled down for him among people she had dated

What she said about her husband sparked reactions among fans in the comment section who hailed her for her choice

Popular fashion designer, Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, has stirred reactions after stating the reason for getting married to her husband, Femi Atere.

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James had wedded her husband and shared lovely pictures from the ceremony.

In a video where the two were being interviewed, Veekee James noted that she saw something different in Femi which her former lover didn't have.

According to her, the way he treats her workers melts her hearts and she always thanked God for the kind of man he is.

Veekee James says Femi is kind

In the recording, the designer, who enjoys public display of love with her husband, noted that her man was very kind compared to her former lover.

She noted that when her husband walks into her office, he relates with all her workers as if they are brothers.

Veekee James also explained that the last person she dated was very pompous, but she couldn't say it because she was blinded by love.

What fans said about Veekee James' video

Reactions trail the video of what Veekee James said about her husband. Here are some of the comments below:

@obianuju_macmoses:

"Veekee u can never go wrong darling enjoy your union to the fullest."

@makasunique:

"I know Femi at Mizwanneka place, he is a very kind and humble guy. Veekee is not hyping him at all !!"

@wedding_hub_official1:

"Wow great congratulations, humility is the key."

@mimisplace_042:

"The word kindness no take am play, in all you do in life marry a kind man."

@dr_afeshilda_md:

"People really underestimate the word kindness it is also the reason I married my husband. Honestly that’s the basics you need in a man because you need someone that even if the worst happens the person would still treat you like a human being. Being with a kind person is so invaluable."

@xgliee:

"Kindness is so underrated, you are a very wise woman, God bless your home."

@nelo_nwaa:

"Exactly why I married my husband too. No one is perfect but a kind , God fearing partner is a must

@ezulike_tessy:

"Note that she had a hand work when he met her."

@thecuteaqarius:

“That’s nice, ,happy for you guys."

@realmiimioboli:

"Let’s give credit to him mum, she raised him well. Mama we greet/honor you. You deserve all the love and respect ma."

