Designer Veekee James has gotten married to her lover Femi Atere and shared some of the pictures on social media

According to her, she couldn't sleep that night because she was preparing for her matrimonial home

In one of the videos, she captioned it "Love Unbeaten 24" as she also announced that she was officially Mrs Atere

Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James has finally married the love of her life Femi Atere and shared some videos and photos from the court marriage.

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James staged a lovely bridal shower and her fiancé came to surprise her with a lovely bouquet at the occasion.

The happy bride celebrated the feat on social media while gushing over her new status as a married woman.

Veekee James says she is officially married

In one of her posts, she said that she was officially Mrs Atere and she showed off the video where she and her husband were stepping out from the registry.

In another post, she informed her fans that she couldn't sleep because she was preparing for her matrimonial journey. She also shared a video of how their wedding certificate was presented to them at the registry.

Veekee James chooses a simple dress

Fans were excited that the designer chose simplicity and elegance for her great day.

She wore a knee-length off-white gown with a small jacket. She accessorized it with white beads and earrings.

Recall that the designer also flaunted her engagement to her lover on social media. At first, she hid his face but later unveiled him in some of her posts.

See the video here:

How fans responded to the videos and photos

Netizens have reacted to the photos of Veekee James' wedding to lover. Here are some of the comments below:

@vicki_smiles:

"I got goosebumps."

@_therealmarvy_:

"Oofff Congratulations Mrs Atere."

@chefveez_kitchen:

"Congratulations dearest."

@jonathaninstyle:

"Y’all looking amazing. Congratulations."

@house_of_rheevo:

"Congratulations."

@peacesabeladama:

"Congratulations ma'am, God bless your union."

@emmanuelikpe_:

"A welled planned event... Pictures didn't even waste time to drop."

@remi_baks:

"I’m always here. I’m the head of your online in laws."

@niolufabrics:

"Congratulations Veekee."

@kakabeddings:

"VJ all I can say is, I will be fine. By the way, you and yours look great together."

@jessiekaey:

"Finally , Let’s not lie, they are cute."

