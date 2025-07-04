Portable has responded to Peller's outburst by releasing a new song, in which he indirectly addressed the situation and sent a message to Peller's father

The two have been involved in a public back-and-forth, exchanging words online, with neither showing any intention of backing down

The video shared by Portable, in which he debuted the song, quickly sparked reactions from fans of both celebrities

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has fired back at Peller following the video the streamer posted about him.

The two have been engaged in a heated war of words, with neither showing signs of backing down, as evidenced by Portable’s latest video.

In the clip, Portable aimed to correct some of the things Peller said about him during his live stream.

He began by performing a song he composed for Peller and his father, warning Peller’s father to discipline his son. In the lyrics, he cautioned that if Peller wasn't kept in check, he would embarrass him publicly.

Portable, who is known for his brash style, bragged about his social media influence, content creation, and music career. He claimed that even songs he hasn't released yet are already becoming hits, and he mocked Peller’s attempts to gain attention, suggesting that the streamer couldn’t make money without going live.

The Zeh Nation boss took the opportunity to belittle Peller, calling him a "small boy" and a "kindergarten child."

He made it clear that, unlike Peller, he doesn't need to release music to earn money, proudly stating that Apple Music continues to pay him even while he's sleeping.

Portable rains curse on Peller

Portable didn't hold back in his insults, cursing Peller by saying "thunder fire him" and calling him an "unfortunate fellow."

He warned the streamer who recently linked up with Frank Edoho to tread carefully, as failure to do so might lead to a disastrous end.

Portable also threatened that if Peller didn’t heed his warnings, he would "jam agbako", a reference to a potential danger as he reminded him that "they don't use to sell it for free."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer. Here are comments below:

@kingcrest_interiors1 commented:

"Make this one no make Peller top turn musician as Cubana Chiefpriest na so he dey take start o."

@talesbyblessing shared:

"Peller leave my mentor Portable ohhh him don warrnn you na."

@muffassarrdashugaban stated:

"Them go chop Portable account soon ooo."

@brightshotit_ reacted:

"It's getting interesting. Peller go enter studio for am."

@osten_vinck7 commented:

"At this point Portable is my best comedian."

