Daddy Freeze has replied Solomon Buchi after he slammed Pastor Tobi Adegboyegba over his repatriation case

Buchi had shared some secrets about the clergy after it was reported that he was to be deported to Nigeria

In a video made by Daddy Freeze, he dragged Buchi and mocked him with his begging video

Media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has replied Solomon Buchi for coming for Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Legit.ng had reported that Buchi had spilled messy details about the clergy after it was reported that he will be deported to Nigeria.

Daddy Freeze makes video for Solomon Buchi. Photo credit@daddyfreeze@solomonbuchi@pastortobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

In a video made by Daddy Freeze, he slammed Buchi for coming for the clergy. He noted that the biblical Solomon was a wise man, but Buchi was not wise.

Daddy Freeze also stated that Buchi's wife was the one who married him and took him abroad. He added that he must not fight his wife if not, he was going to trek from Liberia to Nigeria.

Daddy Freeze shares Buchi's begging video

In the recording, the former OAP shared a video of Buchi begging for money online.

Daddy Freeze told Buchi that his direct message was filled with people accusing him of begging online.

He warned Buchi to stop worrying about Pastor Tobi and claimed that the clergy will be alright.

Recall that Daddy Freeze and Buchi have been at each other's neck in the past. They both dragged each other online.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Daddy Freeze's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Daddy Freeze. Here are some of the comments below:

@yommy10:

"This na why i love @daddyfreeze …. If you talk nonsense go think say you wan drag baba, na that same internet him go take finish you."

@asebi:

"Freeze no get time to dey use 50 mopo arrest anybody. Na here him go tell you the story of your life. #LoveIt."

@kemitalks:

"May God continue to bless and empower you and Benny. Never give the devil access Ifedayo."

@alexpirodavid:

"No fight your wife."

@dorakayode:

"House wife/male, am done Sir."

@adaikwerre:

"Daddy Freeze has a touch of Warri in him o ha. Yoruba + Warri."

@idahkalio:

"There is really no shame in asking for help. It’s not in good taste to keep bringing it up."

@hadenikky_:

"I don't know why many people like to derived join in downfall of their fellow human being. I pray pastor Tobi will overcome this test of faith."

Daddy Freeze share Buchi's chat

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had continued to slam Solomon Buchi online after he called him out.

Both Buchi and Daddy Freeze had exchanged word over Pastor Iren's post about peter Obi.

In the chat shared by Daddy Freeze, Buchi was begging a man online for money to buy a laptop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng