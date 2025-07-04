A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post on the X app following the demise of Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota

In her post, she shared a recent photo of the late footballer and his family, which was taken on the day he married the love of his life

Netizens, especially football lovers, stormed the comments section to mourn the loss of a star and send condolences to his family

A lady has stirred emotions online after sharing a recent photo of late Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota and his family.

The photo showed the sports star standing with his wife and their three children on his wedding day.

Lady expresses sadness over demise of Diogo Jota who got married days ago.

Lady mourns death of footballer Diogo Jota

The post, shared by @anabellamarvy on X captured Jota in a suit alongside his wife, who was dressed in a wedding gown, as they stood at the altar with their three children.

An emotional caption accompanying the photo talked about the fickleness of life.

"This was Diogo jota 7 days ago, there is nothing in this life," the X user said.

Lady posts wedding photo of late footballer Diogo Jota.

Reactions as lady mourns Diogo Jota

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Rma Dony said:

"After 7 days of marriage, God decides to take him. At freaking 28????????"

Diego said:

"This was supposed to be the beginning of his new life with his beautiful family but instead God asked him to come back. This is a reminder that we are nothing. RIP to him and his brother."

Babatunde Onabajo wrote:

"You aren't promised to live forever. God ultimately chooses when you come into the world and when you leave. That's why it's important to do right everyday as you won't know the hour it's your time to be called (cf Luke 12:19-20)."

Ase said:

"To everyone in the comments, we all have sorrow and pain over their loss. We try to find meaning over pain and death in different ways. Despite our differences in beliefs, I think it is important to have empathy for our shared humanity and do our best not to hate others."

Joshua Aragon added:

"Life is meaningless. I'm still trying to fathom the scenario, his wife's reaction, what could have been the reason? What happened? It's well. May their souls rest in peace. Amen!!"

Mamoona reacted:

"Heartbreaking. Just 7 days ago he was full of life. A painful reminder of how fragile and unpredictable life can be. Hold your loved ones close."

Cric Circuit said:

"Oh bhai. A of people die on daily basis around us. I don't think just a celebrity death is needed to remind us of this "there is nothing in this life."

See the post below:

Lady shares 'saddest thing' about Diogo's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok mourning the demise of popular footballer, Diogo Jota and his brother.

In a video, she lamented over the unfortunate demise of the brothers and wondered how their family would cope with the news.

