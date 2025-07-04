Omoyele Sowore has finally shared with Lucky Udu, a Nigerian content creator, why he decided to support Tumma, the man who made defamatory statements against Regina Daniels

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tumo had claimed that Regina Daniels was cheating on her husband, among other things

After charging him to court, Sowore revealed the outcome and sent a message to Regina's husband, Ned Nwoko

Omoyele Sowore has started to trend online again, following TikToker Tumma's arraignment in court. Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko had slammed the activist and politician for taking sides with the man without concrete evidence.

Tumma had claimed that Regina Daniels had been cheating on Ned and that her children did not belong to him. His utterances prompted Ned to take action and detain the man, to which Sowore reacted in Tumma's defense. Tumma denied the accusations and said the video was AI-generated, adding that it was all lies.

In reaction, Tumma challenged Ned to sue him to court. A viral video of Lucky Udu's interview with Sowore saw him throw words at Ned for using his influence to legally attack Tumma without presenting any evidence against him.

He stated that Tumma's case has been adjourned until October 8, 2025, which means he will remain in prison until then. Sowore argued that such an act serves as an injustice to humanity and an abuse of power.

Reactions as Sowore speaks on Ned Nwoko vs Tumma case

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@queen_stone___ said:

"Sowore is supporting him because he feels he is fighting for a common man!...but some humans deserves to be taught a lesson 🔥."

@ntydarl said:

"Sowore is not supporting the guy but against the progress of his arrest and the level of lawlessness."

@italiandavido said:

"Omoyele sowore is always standing with the youths but ones it's time for election the youths will abandoned him😢."

@comedyinactionn said:

"Understand the context here .. no matter what anyone sales or do to you .. don’t use the back door of power to mess them up .. follow the process .. don’t say u want a working system and also be happy that u can lock someone up and throw away the key."

@calvin_iordye said:

"If NED forget this one for prison now una go say dem de oppress de poor. Person wey suppose go work,e dey here de put mouth for wetin go land am for trouble."

@joepearl1 said:

"That boy said a lot of things with his full chest so whatever comes after that he should face it with his full chest as well."

@dona.ld4010 said:

"Sowore if na you dem use derogatory words on his wife you go like am. No dey Condone indiscipline jare. That boy needs to be thought a lesson."

@ogboyeofficial said:

"Don't get him wrong, not supporting him but the manner of his arrest and arrangement, a civil case should be treated as such 😮."

Peeps flood Chika Ike's pregnancy post

Legit.ng earlier reported that netizens flooded Chika Ike's page on Instagram after she shared videos from her pregnancy photoshoot.

She looked lovely in the video but netizens wanted to know if Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko was the child's father.

The rumours about Chika Ike's baby have spread across social media as fans shared their views on the claims about the politician.

