Nigerian social media users anticipated this moment between Peller and Portable, and it’s finally happening

Remember that Legit.ng had earlier reported how Peller made a derogatory comment about Portable and his career

In a video making the rounds online, the street act has now reacted to all that was said about him by the streamer

Many had assumed that Peller knew better than to mention Portable's name in his last TikTok live, but he didn't.

The Nigerian street act, Habeeb Okikiola, who never lets anything slide, has responded to the comments made about him.

Fans laugh as Portable drags Peller online. Credit: @portbalebaeby, @peller089

Source: Instagram

In a previous report, we narrated how Peller claimed to have helped the street pop act hit 1 million streams on Spotify when he was new in the industry, but Portable eventually blocked him after becoming famous. Peller stated that he returned the favour almost immediately.

Also, recall that popular footballer Boniface had hidden his face so as not to be impacted by the ripple effect of Portable's reaction to what Peller was about to say on the live video. This move sparked funny conversations across social media.

Zazu has now finally responded to the streamer using his girlfriend, Jarvi, as a scapegoat. He noted that the AI content creator had another man, and that Peller was only fooling himself

Watch Portable's response here:

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok star Peller raised the interest of internet users as he narrated an encounter with singer Portable.

The content creator mentioned that he was moved to advise the street pop act after he saw a post he made about rituals.

Following the unsolicited advice, Peller opened up on what happened next, triggering reactions from netizens.

Reactions as Portable calls out Peller

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@ifeoluwa5 said:

"Ojumokan dragging kan na pellar get this week😂😂."

@ObaOfVibes said:

"On a serious note ,peller is too small for where portable Dey."

@Biigg_S said:

"Portable say some great words here but we no go take it serious cos say na Portable 🤦‍♂️ Peller eyes go soon clear."

@omonna14 said:

"I go like make two of them argue with English for 20mins straight… i wan check something 🌚🌚."

@fullhighlightt said:

"Who is portable and Pella to our society today? What are they influencing? What are they influencing in your life currently?"

@Adeomo_ola said:

"Portable won’t ever agree when anyone mentioned his name, and this is what he has been doing to others to stay relevant😂😂😂."

@Juelz234 said:

"How fr portable, carry that boy enter that your ring na💀😅."

@Yetunde_first said:

"Coming from someone that doesn't have home training. See person wey dey talk say person dey talk to him bla bla 😂."

Portable throws Shade at Runtown amid saga with Peller

In a previousPortable shared a video collage amid the ongoing controversy surrounding TikToker Peller and Runtown.

The streamer had called Runtown an upcoming artist, but later apologised to him for his utterance.

Fans were not impressed with what the singer said as they stated that he was referring to his colleague.

