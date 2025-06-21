Ned Nwoko has fired back at Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore over the man who accused Regina Daniels of cheating

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the said man had claimed the first video he shared was AI-generated

However, Ned Nwoko directed a response at Sowore after the man surfaced again to make fresh claims about Regina Daniels.

Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko spared no words in his online spat with Omoyele Sowore, a popular activist. It all began after a man named Tumo claimed to have information about Regina Daniels' private dealings.

He further claimed the actress' children do not belong to her husband, Ned Nwoko. His utterances prompted Ned to take action and detain the man, to which Sowore reacted in the said man, Tumo's defense. Tumo denied it and said the video was AI-generated, adding that it was all lies.

However, in a new post, Ned shared a video posted by the man, who claimed he had solid evidence against Regina. He claimed that the actress has slept with all the young boys in Abuja and insisted that her kids are not for Ned. He further challenged Ned Nwoko to sue him to court.

Reacting to the video, Ned called Sowore a miscreant for defending such an individual. He also said that judgment will be served as the case is already in court.

Ned wrote:

"This is who busybody jobless sowore is pretending to be defending. Sowore and the boy are miscreants and nonentities. He challenged me to go to court. He has landed in the appropriate court and justice will take its course. One million cyber bullying idiots cant stop him from being prosecuted and punished as appropriate."

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Ned Nwoko blows hot at Sowore

Read some reactions below:

@special_ghabbie said:

"Let him face the consequences of his actions, you are doing well sir."

@julia.gold.5851 said:

"Nice one 🙌🙌🙌 please don’t forgive him sir 🙌🙌 so others can learn how to mind their business 😂😂😂😂."

@kachi_wears_ said:

"10yrs in priso# is fair enough. Very jobless fellow."

@fairy_brownshugar said:

"Supported💯📌📌📌. Internet don make pple no get respect again……….. let him learn a lesson."

@edinoojonele said:

"Sir please don’t fgv him."

@izutech_1 said:

"Omo even VDM warned this mumu yet he also insulted him , now you don't even have a single evidence , person wife OOO una they talk shaaa but it is well ❤️‍🩹 is obvious that the guy is looking for who to make him suffer and kpia but daddy please forgive 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

@abby_adex said:

"Serves him right. Stop spreading unverified news una no go hear."

@izutech_1 said:

Peeps flood Chika Ike's pregnancy post

Legit.ng earlier reported that netizens flooded Chika Ike's Instagram page after she shared videos from her pregnancy photoshoot.

She looked lovely in the video but netizens wanted to know if Regina Daniel's husband Ned Nwoko was the child's father.

The rumours about Chika Ike's baby have spread across social media as fans shared their views on the claims about the politician.

