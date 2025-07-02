Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has been called out by a culture analyst Mrbenspeak

Mrbenspeak alleged that the online sensation is being used to manipulate social media for the forthcoming 2027 elections

Citing some of the legal issues VDM has had in the past, he argued that there were powerful figures solidly behind the critic

A Nigerian analyst known as Mrbenspeak on social media has made allegations against online activist Martins Vincent Otse ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Mrbenspeak pointed out how VDM has become a powerful figure in the Nigerian media space to used to manulpulte the minds of his gullible followers.

Analyst alleges Verydarkman is strategically plotting a social media takeover ahead of 2027 election. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

According to the analyst, it all boils down to the 2027 election as he pointed out how VDM wins every one of his court cases, including that of renowned SAN Femi Falana.

He claimed that VDM was being used to control the narrative in Nigeria.

Using the symbolism of a dog and a landlord, the man argued that the critic cannot be dealt with because of the reported influential powers behind him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to allegations on VDM

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sim_plyma said:

"Thank God people are having sense now, no body arested him , all is for 2027."

verytalldarkblackman said:

"Abeg who knows where they sell sense?? This guy needs one."

u_kena123 said:

"Exactly. That is the one that annoys me when they try to say how good he is? As in. Their mumu too much for that country."

hazzywizzy said:

"He's a PLANT. Most people don't know."

classy_doyin said:

"I’m not his fan n I’m not against him but tbh This Sam Larry interview was totally unnecessary! Now people don tire for him investigation cos na everytime new suspect dey show n na him dey accuse them allegedly."

princessadeyemiakindele said:

"Try ur own manipulation make we seee if it imeasy."

delight_92025 said:

"Zlatan why did you kill MOHBAD??💔."

freedom_empire147's profile picture

freedom_empire147 said:

"This is why nobody speaks up in Nigeria .because when you speak they will say that you are being used ..Oga mugu go and rest."

iambamsod wrote:

"Boss just calm and stop ranting even you too you have been use with your word get sense."

iamwammie said:

"One thing wey dey give me joy for this country be say, no be everybody be mugu. Some few people still dey, wey fit see through BS.."

ficial_igirige_ogu said:

"See this one talking? Because your friend is deæd now, you think we have forgotten? you and Andrew are friends. Who will believe you?"

oluwa_rugbay said:

"How assignments this guy come get na una talk say he’s sponsoring terrorist una still talk say he’s sent to distract the citizens na una still talk say he’s been used by Tundednut now he’s sent to take over social media😂😂😂😂.like social media na 2plots of land that anyone can just take over …the good part of all these things are atleast he gave so many of u job opportunities,now we have over 20persons now analyzing vdm …politicians are looting away una destiny on daily basis but vdm is what concerns una …bunch of oloriburukus."

Man alleges that Verydarkman is a tool for 2027 elections. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

