VeryDarkMan has reacted to the clamour of Nigerians concerning the late singer Ileri Aloba, aka Mohbad

The critic, who has been the subject of backlash since his interview with Sam Larry, shared insightful information about the case

In a new post, he reacted to the comments he has been receiving from netizens about the next thing to do about the case

VDM, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media with a recent post.

His comments have reignited discussions surrounding Mohbad's death, following an interview with Sam Larry. In the interview, VDM made bold statements that have garnered significant attention online.

VDMs' latest post regarding the case of Mohbad's death ignited reactions online.

According to VDM, his intention behind revisiting Mohbad's case was to dig deeper and potentially uncover the truth behind his death.

The renewed focus on Mohbad's case has led to mixed reactions from social media users. However, while VDM's attempt to shed light on the situation unfolds, many have asked him to drop the matter and focus on something else.

The comments triggered reactions from VeryDarkMan, who went online to express his disappointment."

The critic said:

"Oboy see how Nigerians dey tell me to forget Mohbad matter.... wow."

See his post below:

Recall, a young Nigerian philanthropist, King Mitchy, whose real name is Mukoro Ereremena Michelle, called out VeryDarkMan (VDM) on social media.

In reaction to VeryDarkMan’s interview with Sam Larry, King Mitchy stated that the online critic has done more harm than good regarding the late Mohbad’s case.

She emphatically blamed the audacious figure for several things, while asserting that she has nothing to gain by telling lies.

Reactions to VDM's post on Mohbad's case

Read some reactions from Nigerians below:

@iam_djswazzyhernandez said:

"Omo one thing is for sure no die for nigeria.. then think say them go give u justice.. instead of them to give u justice anybody wey bring up your matter them go say him dey chase clout."

@_rhiks_xx said:

"They never tell you to stop but the way you are doing it isn’t right."

@photoshop_for_hustlers_ said:

"This vdm guy is just a kid with muscles."

@timex__03 said:

"We understand it’s a sad death but I think getting Nigeria better is the best👏. Cos even mohbad parents had forgotten all this. I pray God help us in this country🙏."

@funmimotunde said:

"Content creator rest go face your ratel mission that one still better for your fans mtcheeew."

VDM's comments on Mohbad's case trigger reactions online.

@olaocommon said:

"Manipulator! Nobody tell u to resurrect the matter before. Na u first distract the justice for Moh. Nobody tell u to forget about am. Na Moh spirit dey hunt u. Na why u dey restless. Una mind no go touch ground."

@talesbyblessing said:

"😂😂He was twist oh! Who said you should forget it??"

Fresh twist as VDM exposes Sam Larry

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, there was an interesting update in the situation surrounding the late Mohbad's death as VDM shared a new video online.

VDM had been the subject of backlash since his interview with Sam Larry, shared insightful information about the case.

VDM posted a video evidence against Sam Larry, painting a whole new narrative, while involving Zlatan Ibile.

