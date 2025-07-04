A social media user has issued a stern warning to Verydarkman (VDM) regarding a video he made about Peter Obi and ADC coalition

In the clip, VDM cautioned Obi about his position in the upcoming election and what Nigerians should expect

However, many viewers disagreed with the activist's views, expressing concerns that he should focus more on other pressing matters

A social media user found himself facing the wrath of fans after sharing a video about Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM).

In the video, the activist shared his views on Peter Obi and the ADC coalition, warning Obi about his future in the 2027 election.

The man, in his response, argued that Nigerians were tired of Tinubu and wanted a way to remove him, which led to the formation of the coalition.

He expressed concern about VDM's identity behind the camera, labeling him a content creator and warning that he would take action if VDM continued to speak out against the ADC coalition.

The man went on to call those who followed VDM's opinions "cowards," accusing them of undermining Obi due to VDM’s influence.

He also claimed that VDM was aligned with Tinubu, suggesting it was the same coalition that ousted Jonathan.

Fans react to man's video

In reaction, many fans defended VDM, emphasizing the importance of his voice as an activist.

Some reasoned that the activist who love speaking about issues in the society may have flaws, he was not forcing his beliefs on anyone. They warned the man about the power of the ADC and urged him to consider VDM's perspective.

@lhil_jeck commented:

"I'm really ash@med that a full grown man will come out to say this and many people are supporting him. VDM without sentiment said his mind...we need better Nigeria and we love Peter Obi to be the president Yes!!!. We are considering ADC because Obi is there. But look at people surrounding that ADC Atiku, El Rufai and you think it's all safe?"

@sir_kura said:

"Collation wea na bad leaders full? Abi you get eyes to see it."

@prince_quad shared:

"Very soon APC member will move to ADC as usual. trust me, VDM is right about this."

@aremd_d_one reacted:

"Who tell this man say the coalitions is to give presidential tickets to obi,the plan is to receive obi out of labor party then pack him one side and give the ticket to Atiku."

@johnacolyte wrote:

"Why don’t you hunt Tinubu instead since you are tired. Abeg drop this guy handle make I rush am for e dm."

