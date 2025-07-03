Social media activist, VDM, has called the new opposition alliance a selfish reunion of political failures.

The activist accused members of the new ADC alliance of plotting only for their personal political gain

The activist stated that Peter Obi will likely be sidelined by Atiku and others who can’t let go of power.

Nigerian activist and outspoken social commentator, VeryDarkMan (VDM), has set the internet ablaze once again after dragging Peter Obi and other political heavyweights involved in the newly unveiled African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

In a viral video released on Thursday, VDM accused the key players, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, David Mark, and Rauf Aregbesola, of being the architects of Nigeria’s problems, now disguising themselves as saviours.

VDM stated:

“All of them contributed to the mess we are in today. The only reason they’re forming this coalition is that the current regime didn’t favour them. That’s all"

VDM states that Peter Obi will likely be sidelined by Atiku Abubakar. Photos: UGC

Source: Getty Images

Citing El-Rufai as an example, VDM claimed the former Kaduna governor only joined the alliance because he felt betrayed by President Tinubu’s administration.

“El-Rufai said Tinubu betrayed him, so now he’s forming a coalition with Peter Obi. What happens when the coalition doesn’t favour him again? He’ll betray that one too. They’re all thieves,” he declared.

Obi's role under fire

While Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, is widely regarded by many as a symbol of hope and integrity, VDM questioned whether Obi was truly different from the political elite he now aligns with.

VDM asserted:

“Let’s see what they give Obi—VP or presidential ticket? Atiku can’t be VP again, and he probably won't hand it to Obi. But I’ll be shocked if they do. They won’t give him power. All of them are selfish."

He went on to dismiss the coalition as another recycled political formation that offers no real change for Nigerians.

“If they really wanted to help Nigeria, they would have done it when they had power. What did their states look like when they were in charge?

See the video here:

Netizens divided over VDM's comments

VDM’s statement immediately sparked mixed reactions online. While some hailed him for speaking the hard truth, others accused him of disrespecting Peter Obi, who remains one of the most trusted politicians among Nigerian youths.

@NaijaPikinReal:

"VDM no lie sha. But Peter Obi should never be in the same sentence with Atiku and El-Rufai."

@TalkActive101:

"We want new faces, not a remix of the same people who’ve ruled since 1999."

@ObidientQueen:

"Peter Obi joined them to save Nigeria, not because of position. VDM should calm down!"

VDM calls the new opposition alliance a selfish reunion of political failures. Photos: @theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

VDM, Yvonne Jegede's video gets netizens talking

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Yvonne Jegede has sparked online commentary with the way she interacted with Verydarkman in a trending video.

The TikToker, who was rumored to be dating some female police officers, was seen with the mother of one in a compromising position at a club.

In the video, the two of them shared a hug, with Jegede resting her head on Verydarkman's chest and face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng