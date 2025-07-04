The drama between Portable and Peller has heightened as the streamer finally responded to him over their viral online spat

Legit.ng had earlier reported how Peller made a derogatory comment about Portable and his career

Peller has now made a fresh video in response to Portable and made some controversial statements about him

Many anticipated that the drama between Peller and Portable Zazu would be short-lived, but it seems it might drag on longer than expected.

After Peller claimed to have helped the street pop act hit 1 million streams on Spotify when he was new to the industry, Portable eventually blocked him after gaining fame. The streamer stated that he returned the favour almost immediately.

Portable, however, finally responded to the streamer, using his girlfriend, Jarvis, as a scapegoat. He noted that the AI content creator had another man and that Peller was only fooling himself.

This also triggered a reaction from Peller, who claimed that Portable deserved no respect from him. He boldly stated that the street act had disrespected people like Olamide and Davido in the past, and therefore should not expect to be respected by the younger generation.

Watch the video here:

Fans react as Peller blasts Portable

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@iampappy_nice said:

"What goes arround it comes arround 😂😂😂Naso ogo."

@mumcee_freshfoods said:

"E sweet me 😂😂😂😂 Peller no be DJ chicken wey u go beat anyhow."

@colnight said:

"I love the fact the said portable disrespected a lot of elders, no big deal if him too disrespect am .... Qundus to you peller😂."

@olowoone said:

"Portable no get sense😂it's good that children too should disrespect him."

@bouqie_makeup said:

"Portable no they respect himself at all most he reply everybody."

@officialyomade said:

"She's u sha get liver for portable wahala because that one no get shame o😂😂."

@ajskinbeauty said:

"Pay back time😂 Naso portable too do for olamide and all those people that helped him."

@olowoone said:

"Portable no get sense😂it's good that children too should disrespect him."

@keishahair_wigs said:

"Portable that doesn’t respect people that helped him he always abuse his helper 😂peller we support you 💯Agbaya ni portable 😂😂😀😀😀."

@olowoone said:

"Portable is so Egoistic and childish 🤔 always responding to every tom, and harry like a senseless child."

@iam_morenikeji8781 said:

"Aura for Aura 😂😂😂😂 Ewedu for Ewedu ride on peller na true you talk."

@tyle4577 said:

"Peller you have forgotten so fast ! Portable was among people who gave you visibility! You see glory without God would turn to dust!"

@sleemsizzy said:

"U and your girl go still collect from him 😂😂😂😂."

Jarvis speaks on her relationship with Peller

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media influencer and content creator, Jadrolita, shared her take on what would happen if her relationship ends.

This is not the first time the content creator is talking about the end of her relationship as she earlier declared herself single.

Now, Jadrolita is saying that if she breaks up with TikTok streamer Peller, only the young man would likely be affected.

