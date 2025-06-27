Popular footballer Boniface attracted tons of attention online with his latest move, while on Peller's live session

The footballer was seen having a conversion with influencer Peller via his online streaming platform

As Peller mentioned Portable, Boniface made a hilarious move, igniting mixed reactions from online users

Nigerian social media users are watching closely, knowing that Habeeb Okikiola Badmus (Portable) will be coming for Peller and Boniface soon after his name was mentioned.

TikTok influencer Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, was in a session with popular footballer Victor Boniface.

Boniface runs as Peller calls out Portable on TikTok. Credit: @peller089, @portablebaeby, @boniface_jrn

Source: Instagram

Amid the conversation, Peller mentioned Portable, to which the footballer immediately reacted, trying to shut down the discussion.

He told Peller not to bring him up, but he refused. Instead, he told Boniface to go off camera, as he needed to air his grievance.

The influencer then noted how he helped the street pop act hit 1 million streams on Spotify when he was new in the industry, but Portable eventually blocked him after becoming famous. Peller stated that he returned the favour almost immediately.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok star Peller raised the interest of internet users as he narrated an encounter with singer Portable.

The content creator mentioned that he was moved to advise the street pop act after he saw a post he made about rituals.

Following the unsolicited advice, Peller opened up on what happened next, triggering reactions from netizens.

Peller, Boniface spur reactions on TikTok Live

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@iam_geminikay said:

"Boniface knows how to choose his battles wisely. Portable ready to enter mud with anybody 😂😂😂😂."

@rok_hennas said:

"This boy should go back to school, genuinely."

@tellins_blay said:

"The heat portable go bring go touch Boniface more than peller 😂😂😂."

@iam_geminikay said:

"Boniface knows how to choose his battles wisely. Portable ready to enter mud with anybody 😂😂😂😂."

Boniface takes cover as Peller mentions Portable during their TikTok Live conversation. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

@brandwithtosin said:

"The fear of Portable is the begining of wisdom😂."

@westwave____ said:

"The fear of portable is the beginning of wisdom 😂😂😂."

@c4nt_zzz0 said:

"Elizabeth Joyce is recording a sound."

@pitakwa_of_uyo said:

"E no get how them dey avoid problem reach like this 😭😭😹."

@mamas__lastborn said:

"Boniface no want whahala wahala wahala whahala whahala 😂 see how he change topic 😂@boniface_jrn."

@emilycoperate said:

"lol he said boniface doesn’t know how to fight 😂 u won’t understand when a man is ready to stay on his lane."

@preciouslaberry said:

"It’s her boniface talk say ehhn no talk about am 😂."

@wfjosh101 said:

"Portable is coming for the both of them he sure gan."

Bobrisky discredits Peller's comic effort

According o a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerians have been forced to pick a side after Bobrisky released a new video in which he spoke about Peller.

The popular crossdresser shared a video where he lambasted Peller's creativity and downplayed his comic efforts.

According to Bobrisky, that was how he felt about the popular streamer, fuelling reactions from online users.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng