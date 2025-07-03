Nigerian social media influencer and content creator, Jadrolita, has shared her take on what would happen if her relationship ends

This is not the first time the content creator is talking about the end of her relationship as she earlier declared herself single

Now, Jadrolita is saying that if she breaks up with TikTok streamer Peller, only the young man would likely be affected

Popular content creator, Elizabeth Amodu, is at it again as she shared what could happen if her relationship with Peller ends.

It is not the first time that Javis is speaking about her relationship with the popular TikTok streamer, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, also known as Peller.

Javis said if she breaks up with Peller, both parties will be hurt. Photo credit: Instagram/Peller.

Some weeks passed, Javis, also known as Jadrolita, declared herself officially single, making netizens believe she had ended things with Peller.

Many people took that declaration with a pinch of salt. Now, Javis has shared what would happen if her relationship ends.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Javis said if a breakup happens, she would not be shaken. The video was posted on X by Teeniiola.

She said she is older and Peller is much younger, noting that he would be shaken if there is a breakup.

Javis said she has grown to the level where nothing shakes her that much.

Her words:

"Feel I'm scared because he is still young. For me, I will say I'm the one that is more scared here because I feel like I know what I want as a lady and nothing can actually move me. Nothing can actually move me at this point. At this my age, nothing can move me. But for him, he might be shaky based on, okay, he might see somebody else. Anything can happen. I believe that if God says it is real, it's real, if God says it will not happen, it will not happen. Nobody is gonna die. Everybody will be hurt. Everybody will still move on."

Peller and Javis are always in the news due to their relationship. Photo credit: Instagram/Peller.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Javis' comments

@scofield_dree said:

"If a girl is talking like this , just know say you dey waste your time."

@FolajeuwoNelson said:

"She's saying it from a matured mind and obvious reasons, peller is prone to errors given that he's still young and not sure of what he want in a lady. She said she's scared but prepared cos Peller ft meet new girl and decides to leave."

@lilyjoelily said:

"That’s her business though. They will be fine."

@igbinhenry

"Once peller leave am she go turn OBO ADUGBO cos na even peller dey make some celebrities respect themselves to avoid backlash! Once she don comot for that relationship hunters go hunt her like every minutes I trust dem Naija celebrities and billionaires she will be their public toilet."

Javis says she is single

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the relationship between Javis and Peller may have come to an end as she has declared herself a single lady.

She made the declaration during a TikTok live session with Sandra Beneded, who was shocked to hear it from her.

Javis was in a highly popular relationship with Nigeria's top TikTok streamer, Peller, but their romance may have ended.

