Singer Spyro has shared his 2024 financial plan with his fans, as he noted that his pastor taught him to-do to it during the Sunday service

He wrote Nengi's name in capital letter as he included other items such as food, production, his mother and so on

He took all the money for food and gave them to Nengi, added a lot of dollars for the reality star as he gave N500 to clothing

Nigerian singer, Oluwadipe Oluwassanmi David, professionally known as Spyro has generated massive reactions online after he shared his 2024 financial plan with his fans.

Legit.ng had reported that Spyro had taken a shot at reality star, Nengi, and offered to take her on an all expanse paid trip to Canada.

In a new video, he wrote all his financial plans on a board. The singer had items such as food, Nengi which was written in capital letter, production, clothes, Lekki girls and other things.

He gave Nengi a lot of dollars, while he left nothing for food. His music production had just N500.

Spyro shares plan for Nengi. Photo credit @nengoofficial/@spyro_official

Source: Instagram

Spyro ask for fans option

On the list, he gave his mother a few dollars which were not up to what he planned to give Nengi, his love interest.

In the comment section, he asked his fans what they think about his list and how he shared the money. He promised to be in the comment section to check their reactions.

Recall that Spyro had continued making an attempt to win Nengi over. He shared some pictures of them in matching outfits, despite the fact that it was coincidence. He noted that it was a sign that God was telling them something.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@dapsinnit:

"Where’s tithe?"

@iam_soundz:

"Production 200 naira, producers dey suffer mehnnnnn."

@celebritycut_saloon:

"Nengi no go kee u oooo."

@aremo_oj:

"Make she carry all the money, no sha touch Mumcy own."

@djspicey:

"The nengi had to be written very bold, 0 money for Lekki girls."

@angelicerny:

"I don give up on you like this."

@bobonla1:

"You for turn yam if you touch maleh money oh ."

@thisisprinx:

"I’m praying for you."

@aderemiho3d:

"Olodo, Nengi yen de lol ma pa e to ba wa careful."

@obaiprince:

"Nengi what have you don too Spyro."

Spyro ends beef with Portable

In another entertainment news, controversial singer Portable finally ended his beef with Spyro. Spyro had rejected Portable's request for a collaboration.

In another IG post, he retracted his statement and called the singer a "bad guy" after receiving an email to do a collaboration with him.

