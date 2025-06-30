BBNaija star Erica Nlewedim was dragged for struggling with the Igbo language in a viral video

Not taking things for granted, she hits back, says Igbos are quick to attack their own, sparks more backlash

Fans were left divided as some defend her upbringing, while others call it disgraceful

Reality TV star and actress Erica Nlewedim has once again found herself at the center of social media controversy after a video surfaced online showing her struggling to speak her native Igbo language.

The clip, which quickly went viral on Monday, captured the former BBNaija housemate visibly fumbling through a brief conversation in Igbo, leaving many fans shocked and disappointed.

The backlash came swiftly, with critics accusing Erica of being out of touch with her roots and embarrassing the Igbo community on a public platform.

Erica hits back at those dragging for not speaking the Igbo language. Photos: @ericanlewedim/IG

But Erica didn’t take the criticism lying down.

In a fiery post on X (formerly Twitter), the “Star Girl” hit back at her detractors, accusing Igbo people themselves of lacking unity and support for one another.

She wrote:

“Look at my Igbo people in the comments showing how much they hate their own. Continue but please don’t complain when others don’t show you love! Cos you can’t be so openly divided against your own people and expect trust from outsiders!”

See the tweet here:

Erica suffers more backlash

Her comment, intended as a clapback, only fanned the flames further. Netizens flooded her post with reactions, some siding with her, others calling her out for what they termed playing the victim card.

@Updateboyx:

"God punish anybody dragging you. Just ignore don't say anything again."

@SirSteven_kanu:

"Interesting to know she’s even from Umuahia (my sister), please we like her like that I thought Anambra people say Abia & Ebonyi are not real igbos. Why is An Abia lady learning her language a problem."

@CDiara213:

"Nwanne my ibo people too useless, they rejected me because i’m from ebonyi, they said am not Ibo enough!! Chuku ke abiama will judge yall"

@ChrissKelechi:

"The award for gaslighting of the year goes to you ma'am. As an FYI, anybody who grew up in Nigeria will be dragged for not knowing how to speak their local dialect regardless of their circumstances. You don't find it shameful that you can't speak your own language but are quick to embrace a foreign language? Gone are the days when such were considered fancy. Now, it is simply shameful. Don't spin by making it about a tribe, that is childish."

@Duke_of_Defi

"Hmmmm, it's sad that it's your own people treating you as an outcast .... Do and marry from somewhere that welcomes you sha."

@kadmaye:

"Looked like you are pretending not to speak Igbo in this video, you must have spoken Igbo fluently when u were growing up, how would u now say u don’t knw how to speak it? Pls be proud of your heritage"

Erica suffers more backlash over her response. Photos: @ericanlewedim/IG.

Erica likens cooking skills to Beyoncé

Legit.ng earlier reported that Erica Nlewedim caused a stir on social media over a video of a meal she prepared.

On her official X page, Erica shared a video of the vegetable soup, also known as ‘efo riro’, that she prepared. The Nollywood actress seemed to acknowledge her failed attempt at making the soup, going by the caption that accompanied her video.

According to Erica, she made efo riro, and she followed the steps she saw on YouTube. The reality star then likened herself to music star Beyonce, who is also famed for not knowing how to cook.

