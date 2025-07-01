There has been an interesting update in the situation surrounding the late Mohbad's death as VDM shared a new video online

The critic, who has been the subject of backlash since his interview with Sam Larry, shared insightful information about the case

VDM posted a video evidence against Sam Larry, painting a whole new narrative, while involving Zlatan Ibile

The new post made by Martins Vincent Orse, widely known as VDM, has spurred a gazillion reactions from social media users. Following the audacious critic VDM's interview with Sam Larry, Mohbad's case has been trending again.

The media personality affirmed that it was an intentional move to reawaken the case in order to dig deeper and possibly find his killer.

In the new post sighted by Legit.ng, VDM posted the video of Mohbad from the video shoot, where he had been bullied by Sam Larry.

According to him, Zlatan was with him in the clip, yet has failed to provide useful information regarding the matter. VDM also noted that immediately after the incident, Mohbad filed a petition against Sam, citing Zlatan as his witness.

Recalling the details from the night of the late singer's Ikorodu performance, VDM boldly said that Zlatan was also said to have been with Mohbad on the said night. He, however, urged anyone with useful information that could assist the investigation to please speak up.

VDM captioned the post:

"This is why we should not let this case go down,and I don’t think it is fair for anyone to withhold information especially his main friends that knew what he went through,if you guys still feel the likes of zlatan and Bella shurmda should not contribute in pointing out all the so called people that made mohbad life a living hell then you are all not ready to make this boy rest in peace,they should talk,"

Peeps reacts as VD, shares new evidence

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@emmanuel_0535 said:

"Guy no dey bring up this matter e dey pain us ,those guys bullied this boy till he d*e take it or leave it."

@rita4delta_ said:

"I GET WHERE YOU ARE HEADED BRO...You are smart but who do you think will be bold enough to COUNTER...STREET TOUTING IS NOT A JOKE. You mean we'll but can you guarantee anyone s safety...NO!!!. We cannot deny the level of bullying Mohbad experienced. Best of wishes."

@gqluxurywears_ said:

"Most of you commenting here didn’t watch this video till the end, Nigerians and first to comment 🤦🏽‍♂️ as if payment they inside… zlatan clearly knows a lot and he can’t hide under the shadows saying his mother asked him not to say anything.. mohbad was a close friend to him and if he wants justice for him, he should speak up.. you can’t chill with people who bullied me and still call me your gee.. something is off!"

@smallestbarber said:

"Who are does people that are making those videos’ na them need come out and explain."

@k83ina said:

"I am surprised at a lot of people saying VDM was paid to bring this case up again? If you’ve been watching his videos from way back and since this MOHBAD’s case, he made it clear that he’ll interview SAM LARRY and NAIRA MARLEY uncut in the nearest future. So what’s all this side eye about him being paid?"

@gennylv2 siad:

"You have a lot and you’re still looking for more. God will judge you and your Sam Larry."

@eo_automobile said:

"The same people wey you dey in bed with."

@amazinglett said:

"Vdm should stop already…the boy is dead, his voice are this video of him in distress, the petition he made while he was alive anything else you need apart these things is you trying to silence his voice from the dead. Even you establish that he was bullied by sam Larry what are you going to do about it? If you see that zlatan is not coming forward what does that say about the person you are trying to whitewash? If money is what is motivating this movement, eat it and leave us alone. Don’t try to silence the dead."

@iam_yusuf_001 said:

"Vdm kindly leave this matter you’re wrong on this no matter what you’re wrong we all see what happens."

Fans dig up clips of Mohbad's injuries

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media users have dug up evidence against Sam Larry following VeryDarkMan’s viral interview with him.

A video made available on social media captured the moment the late singer, Mohbad, displayed his scars.

The clip ignited an uproar online, as VeryDarkMan was accused of making certain moves concerning the case.

