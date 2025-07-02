"Daddy Freeze has reacted to the viral video of 2Baba apologising to his wife, Natasha, over comments made during his podcast interview

In the interview with Nedu, the singer discussed his views on his former marriage and polygamy

Fans expressed satisfaction that someone close to the singer was able to speak the truth, sharing their opinions on the matter

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the viral video of singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, apologising to his wife over comments made during a podcast interview.

The singer had granted an interview with Nedu on his new podcast, where he discussed his former marriage to Annie and made the controversial statement that men were not built to be faithful to their partners.

Daddy Freeze send message to Natasha about husband, 2Baba. Photo credit@official2baba/@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

2Baba later apologised to his wife, Natasha, for his remarks.

Reacting to the apology, Daddy Freeze criticised the singer, questioning if he was acting like a child by speaking in such a manner.

He also pointed out that 2Baba was a legend before his marriage issues became public. Freeze expressed dissatisfaction with the new version of 2Baba, asking if he was trying to become '2mama.'

Daddy Freeze states 2Baba's family intervention

Speaking about 2Baba's family's reaction to the situation, Daddy Freeze, who had a feud with Solomon Buchi, revealed that many people had asked him why he had been dragging the singer.

2Baba's fans react to Daddy Freeze's video about the singer. Photo credit@2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

According to him, he was close to 2Baba and had attempted to intervene, but despite several invitations to a meeting, three times from Neville Nevada, the singer never honoured them.

It was only his brother, Hyacinth, who showed up, but they were unable to do anything after that.

Daddy Freeze also sent a message to 'Geppetto,' who many believe is Natasha, urging her to leave 2Baba alone.

See the video here:

How fans reacted Daddy Freeze's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Daddy Freeze. Here are comments from fans below:

@eziaku_star_babe commented:

"He has been making this statements with Annie and she keeps enduring. He just married his karma."

@bliss_onyx said:

"Men learn to appreciate your wives, na woman Grace Dey cover man o. Once you comot for that Grace, sorry becomes your new name. We have 2 cases in point already."

@riyor1 stated:

"First time I’m agreeing with daddy freeze in totality."

@skukipeeshaun shared:

"We taught we we’re seeing Geppetto, but Geppetto truly loved pinnochio… this is looking more like Stromboli, the evil version of Geppetto."

@houseofchichi wrote:

"God pls come through for my guy. It’s heartbreaking to watch what’s happening."

@priscyiti stated:

"From the beginning of his announcement about his separation from his wife, you will know that things weren't right. His public appearance and the behavior of people around him shows awkwardness."

@do2dtun said:

"It’s just tough to see things this way. I have reached out to a team close to him and it’s just hard figuring things out when it’s all complicated. People have no idea how much a few people try behind the scene cos the industry wey i dey, dem go throway face till you dip."

Daddy Freeze shares Buchi's chat

Legit.ng earlier reported that the media personality continued slamming Solomon Buchi online after he called him out

. Both Buchi and Daddy Freeze exchanged words about Pastor Iren's post about Peter Obi, which saw chats being shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng