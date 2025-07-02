A social media activist has shared her thoughts on the viral apology video of singer 2Baba to his wife, Natasha

The singer had apologised to his new wife over the controversial interview he gave with Nedu on his podcast about polygamy

Fans expressed their opinions after seeing the activist's suggestion on what should be done regarding the music star's current situation

Social media activist Jennifer Alegieuno has joined the growing list of celebrities reacting to the viral apology of Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba.

The singer had appeared on Nedu's new podcast, where he discussed men’s inability to stay faithful to one woman.

His comments sparked backlash from many, including Daddy Freeze, who spoke on what the singer’s family has done to help him.

In her reaction, Jennifer stated that 2Baba needed two things and warned that people should take her post seriously before it was too late.

She suggested that 2Baba should be checked into a mental rehabilitation center and undergo church deliverance.

Jennifer shares observation about 2Baba

Jennifer also shared her observations about the singer's recent behavior. She claimed that the person always recording 2Baba seemed to be more interested in mocking him.

The social media activist asked why every video of the singer appeared to ridicule him, and pointed out that he was never coherent in any of his recordings.

She urged her followers to take action on her suggestions before it became too late for the singer.

Recall that 2Baba and Natasha had gotten married in a secret ceremony in Benin. Before their marriage, several videos of the couple had raised concerns among fans.

What fans said about Jennifer's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the lady. Here are comments below:

@aada_ora wrote:

"You guys are very funny sha, so when he was saying the same exact thing when he was with Annie, he was 2face Abi but now that he has met his match, someone he is scared to lose if he ever cheats or even think about it, he is not 2face … Nee Idibia will deal with you eeh, you never see something ."

@kasdylia commented:

"When he was busy checking up on Natasha did he check up on or with us."

@officialkeilah_chidera said:

"This is the real him. Annie held it up for long now the shadow is out and we’re seeing how hard that lady tried. Omo."

@osakioya_oghogho reacted:

"Annie has been the one packaging him for us. Na him be this! The real him."

@_oluyemisi stated:

"This is the real Tuface that you’ve seen Guess Annie hid a lot from the public same way May did to Yul. These two women were great. The kind of partner one marries will either make or break you."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who expressed their views about the ongoing divorce involving singer 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children, and how they should be handled.

