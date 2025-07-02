Baba’s brother, Charley, has come forward to plead with the legendary singer amid his recent controversy

The Nigerian singer had earlier apologised to his wife, Natasha, over his statement about men and bedroom activities

n the viral post, his brother pleaded with him to take certain actions and made candid points pertaining to his relationship with Natasha

Charles, the younger brother of Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2Baba, has gone online to express worry over his elder brother.

It’s no news that 2Baba has 'become a shadow of himself,' as stated by fans, ever since his public separation from his wife, Annie Idibia. The singer no longer performs at shows and even moved all the way to Benin to live with his new wife, Natasha.

2baba's brother Charles makes shocking claims about his wife. Credit: @charlybrave, @honourableosawaru

Source: Instagram

Recently, 2Baba opened up about his failed relationship with Annie Idibia, citing that he lived in bondage. He also noted that a man is not built to have just one sexual partner.

This statement soon went viral, and in no time, 2Baba came back online to offer a heartfelt apology to his wife, Natasha, for speaking in such a way. His actions sparked concern online among fans, as they insist 2Baba is under an influence.

In light of all these, his brother, Charles went online to make shocking revelations and heaped accusations on Natasha for 'locking' 2baba up. He pleaded with his brother to wake up and see the light, as he expressed his love for him.

Charles Idibia wrote:

"To my dear @official2baba my ...,There are not enough words in English to express how much I love you , so I won't even try . To the Gentle , kind , loving , peaceful being , to the guy who would not intentionally hurt a fly , who would take losses in several businesses just to avoid any form of confrontations , who makes sure everyone around is comfortable even thou he is not alright , who gets mute , and watches himself being painted as the bad guy just to protect thesame person painting him as the bad guy."

"To the guy who i would dare to describe as the modern day Jesus Christ from nigeria ,because of how innocent and pure your heart is ,but you will also be crucified by religious standards ,to the most insanely talented musician that has ever graced my ears ...I beg you today, to 'WAKE UP!"

‎"It can never be a crime to safe yourself , to move on from where you were almost loosing your life and soul , but you haven't moved on , you have been captured , captured from inside the frying pan to an industrial furnace ...so my heart bleeds."

See the post below:

See the second part of the post here:

Reactions trail 2bba's brother's post

Read some reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Jokes apart! Men be calming down, nothing dey outside…it looks greener at the other side but trust me, na water color! Stay with your wife and fix whatever issues you have, your future/old age will thank you for it."

@atehsandrine said:

"2Baba is happy where he is. He has met his match and now the game is on. Please leave them alone 🤲🏾🤲🏾. Aunty Natasha for president."

@cupcakee09 said

"Natasha is Tuface peace . Pls stop romanising a grown man . Let him dance to his music."

2baba's brother calls out Natasha, accuses her of controlling his brother. Credit: @charlybrave

Source: Instagram

@the_life_of_funmy said:

"From frying pan to industrial furnace 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@orienthomes_and_properties said:

"How I wish more promiscuous men meet their Natasha after divorcing their wives."

@ms_eninka said:

"All I know is that 2baba deserves Love and peace of mind, so does Natasha! Pls family and friends should allow this beautiful couple enjoy their marriage Abeg!!!"

@obianuju_priscillia_ said:

"My own is I pray God people with good intentions meet their match and vice versa"

@ebinimnkiruka said:

"Wait o all his sisters that always give Annie sleepless night where are they now 😂 their brother needs them now 😂😂 all of una go collect including una mama leave baba to enjoy his peace."

OAP Do2dtun Expresses Concern Over 2baba

In a previous report, Do2dtun expressed significant worry on social media about a recent video of Nigerian music legend 2baba issuing an emotional apolog.

The apology, which has since gone viral, saw the singer retract the statements he made about being faithful to one woman.

Do2dtun raises questions about the video and the people surrounding the veteran musician at this triggering moment.

‎

