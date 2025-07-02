A video of a man claiming to be Saliu Maja, a wealthy automobile businessman who Fuji star KWAM 1 used to sing his praises in the late 80s has gone viral

The man, who was spotted in a market hawking bottled drinks to earn a living recounted his fall

The video of the man, who claimed to be Saliu Maja, calling for help has stirred concerns from many Nigerians

A Nigerian man who claimed he is Saliu Maja, a wealthy automobile businessman whom Nigerian Fuji maestro King Wasi Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate used to sing about, has evoked emotions with his grace-to-grass story.

In a video shared by a content creator, Charismatic Oba, the man, recounted how he used to be very rich but failed to invest in property despite advice from his father.

Man claiming to be Saliu Maja recalls how KWAM 1 used to sing his praises. Credit: charismatic_oba/kingwasiuayindemarshal

The man shared how he traveled to Canada with a friend, who got involved in a shady business, leading to their deportation to Nigeria in 1996.

He recalled how he tried to meet with KWAM 1 during the singer's 40th birthday celebration but was unable to see him.

Saliu disclosed he had to resort to hawking bottled drinks for a living because he had to take care of his four kids.

According to the man, he makes about N5k in a day and squats with people because he doesn’t have a house.

Man who claims he is Saliu Maja sings to show how KWAM 1 used to praise him. Credit: kingwasiuayindemarshall

While pleading with Nigerians to come to his rescue, he hinted at his dream of going back to selling automobile parts.

Sharing the video Charismatic Oba, wrote in a caption,

"This thing called life is often filled with mysteries, it is even more scary that no one can fully determine what the outcome of a simple and straightforward decision can possibly be… Since I started this #streetinterview journey, I have come to appreciate people and their efforts more, some fought for as much as they could but still end up being where they don’t want to be. It is a sad world."

The video of man claiming to be Saliu Maja sharing his sad story is below:

Reactions trail Saliu Maja's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

mz_temmmmy commented:

"Omo if God give you second chance pls use it well."

tolu_awe1 said:

"You see that song that says don't let me tell the story of my wealth in a poor situation. This is the song. (Ma ma je n pitan oro mi ninu osi oo) . It is well."

alajokegold commented:

"Hmmmmm if he see second chance I swear he will make use of it very well..."

ayinde_sagittarius commented:

"Saliu maja died long time ago….. mayb na 2 saliu maja dey shaa…. I think he died around 1994/1995 … That’s life for you, at least Una don gbadun nah.. I pray God give you second chance sha."

hdc_underwears said:

"May we all never know what a better yesterday feels like."

